What is the full form of UPI? How many countries use it, and can you use UPI outside India?

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UPI full form: Do you know the full form of UPI? It stands for Unified Payments Interface, one of India’s most popular digital payment systems. It allows users to send and receive money instantly using mobile apps without sharing bank details. UPI was introduced by NPCI in 2016 under the guidance of the RBI, and it quickly made everyday payments easier, faster, and more secure. Today, people use it for everything from paying bills to shopping and sending money. It has now spread beyond India, with several countries including Singapore, UAE, France, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka already using it.