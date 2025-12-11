Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2994735https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/why-buy-a-cctv-your-old-phone-can-become-a-security-camera-instantly-5-easy-steps-explained-2994735
NewsPhotosWhy Buy A CCTV? Your Old Phone Can Become A Security Camera Instantly - 5 Easy Steps Explained
photoDetails

Why Buy A CCTV? Your Old Phone Can Become A Security Camera Instantly - 5 Easy Steps Explained

How To Turn Your Old Phone Into A Home Security Camera: Many people upgrade to new smartphones even when their older devices work perfectly fine. In that case, instead of leaving the device unused, one can turn it into a home security camera. Yes, it is possible. With a phone's built-in camera and a simple third-party app, you can set up a monitoring system. Here's how to turn your old smartphone into a security camera: 

Updated:Dec 11, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Security Camera App

1/5
Security Camera App

Security Camera App: Go to the app store and download a trusted security camera app. Both Android and iPhone have plenty of options. Look for features like live streaming, motion detection, local storage, two-way audio and remote access. Install the same app on both phones. (Picture Source- Meta AI)

Follow Us

Connection

2/5
Connection

Connection: Open the app and sign in using the same account on both devices. This helps the phones connect properly. Select the older phone as the Camera and your current one as the Viewer. Follow the pairing steps shown on the screen. (Picture Source- Meta AI)

Follow Us

Right Spot For Camera

3/5
Right Spot For Camera

Right Spot For Camera: Place the old phone in an area you want to watch, like the main door, hallway, or living room. Keep it slightly elevated for a wider view. Make sure it stays connected to Wi-Fi and has constant power. (Picture Source- Meta AI)

Follow Us

Testing

4/5
Testing

Testing: Check that the Camera phone stays powered. Then open the live feed on your Viewer phone. Adjust the angle if needed and tweak app settings, such as alerts and motion sensitivity, as per your requirements. (Picture Source- Meta AI)

Follow Us

Monitoring

5/5
Monitoring

Monitoring: Your DIY setup is now ready. You can monitor your home at any time without buying an expensive security system. (Picture Source- Meta AI)

Follow Us
Technology
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
largest Muslim population countries
Countries With The Largest Muslim Populations - Guess Which Nation Tops The List
camera icon10
title
Dhurandhar
Who Was Rehman Dakait And What Really Happened In Pakistan's Lyari Town? The Ruthless Don Who Inspired Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Role, Killed His Own Mother, And Played Football With Severed Heads
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 auction purse
IPL 2026 Auction Remaining Purse: How Much Money MI, CSK, KKR, RR, GT, RCB, SRH, LSG, PBKS, DC Have Ahead Of Auction - In Pics
camera icon7
title
new labour law
Gratuity Calculation Under New Labour Laws: Formula, How To Calculate Gratuity As Per Your Salary
camera icon10
title
Lasith Malinga
5 Bowlers With 100-Plus Wickets In All 3 Formats: Lasith Malinga To Jasprit Bumrah - Check In Pics