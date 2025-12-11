Why Buy A CCTV? Your Old Phone Can Become A Security Camera Instantly - 5 Easy Steps Explained
How To Turn Your Old Phone Into A Home Security Camera: Many people upgrade to new smartphones even when their older devices work perfectly fine. In that case, instead of leaving the device unused, one can turn it into a home security camera. Yes, it is possible. With a phone's built-in camera and a simple third-party app, you can set up a monitoring system. Here's how to turn your old smartphone into a security camera:
Security Camera App
Security Camera App: Go to the app store and download a trusted security camera app. Both Android and iPhone have plenty of options. Look for features like live streaming, motion detection, local storage, two-way audio and remote access. Install the same app on both phones. (Picture Source- Meta AI)
Connection
Connection: Open the app and sign in using the same account on both devices. This helps the phones connect properly. Select the older phone as the Camera and your current one as the Viewer. Follow the pairing steps shown on the screen. (Picture Source- Meta AI)
Right Spot For Camera
Right Spot For Camera: Place the old phone in an area you want to watch, like the main door, hallway, or living room. Keep it slightly elevated for a wider view. Make sure it stays connected to Wi-Fi and has constant power. (Picture Source- Meta AI)
Testing
Testing: Check that the Camera phone stays powered. Then open the live feed on your Viewer phone. Adjust the angle if needed and tweak app settings, such as alerts and motion sensitivity, as per your requirements. (Picture Source- Meta AI)
Monitoring
Monitoring: Your DIY setup is now ready. You can monitor your home at any time without buying an expensive security system. (Picture Source- Meta AI)
