Why Buy A CCTV? Your Old Phone Can Become A Security Camera Instantly - 5 Easy Steps Explained

How To Turn Your Old Phone Into A Home Security Camera: Many people upgrade to new smartphones even when their older devices work perfectly fine. In that case, instead of leaving the device unused, one can turn it into a home security camera. Yes, it is possible. With a phone's built-in camera and a simple third-party app, you can set up a monitoring system. Here's how to turn your old smartphone into a security camera: