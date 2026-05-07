Still using ‘123456’ and birthdays as password? 7 mistakes you do to invite hackers into your UPI apps, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts

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World Password day 2026: In India, millions of people still use “123456” as their password for UPI apps, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts. They are unaware that these passwords can easily be cracked by hackers in just seconds. From “123456” to pet names and birthdays, the same dangerous habits keep showing up in every breach report. Here are 7 password mistakes most people still make. Follow these tips to protect your important accounts from hackers: