Still using ‘123456’ and birthdays as password? 7 mistakes you do to invite hackers into your UPI apps, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts
World Password day 2026: In India, millions of people still use “123456” as their password for UPI apps, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts. They are unaware that these passwords can easily be cracked by hackers in just seconds. From “123456” to pet names and birthdays, the same dangerous habits keep showing up in every breach report. Here are 7 password mistakes most people still make. Follow these tips to protect your important accounts from hackers:
World password day 2026
On world password day 2026, data from over millions of breached accounts confirmed that “123456,” “password,” and “qwerty” top the list of most-used credentials globally. Every single one of these can be cracked in under one second by automated tools. If your UPI app or Instagram account uses any of these, change it right now.
Using one password for everything is dangerous
According to 2026 cybersecurity research, 84% of people still reuse passwords across multiple accounts. If one site gets breached (say, a shopping app) hackers automatically try that same password on your UPI, Gmail, and Snapchat accounts. This tactic is called credential stuffing, and it works. Every account needs a unique password.
Your birthday isn't a password — it's a hint
Millions of people use birthdates, pet names, or their own names as passwords, especially on UPI and social media apps. Anyone who knows you or checks your public Instagram bio can guess these in minutes. Hackers also run dictionary attacks using personal information scraped from social profiles. Personal details make the weakest passwords.
Short passwords are cracked in seconds
A 6-character password - even with symbols - can be cracked in under one second in 2026. Cybersecurity experts now recommend a minimum of 14 to 16 characters. Length matters far more than complexity. A passphrase like “purple-kettle-Monday-river” is both easier to remember and significantly harder to crack than “P@ss1!”
Skipping 2-factor authentication is a big mistake
Microsoft’s research shows that enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) blocks more than 99% of automated account attacks. Yet millions of Instagram, Snapchat, and UPI users still skip it entirely. Even if a hacker gets your password, 2FA stops them at the door. Turn it on today — it takes less than two minutes.
Saving passwords in your browser is a hidden risk
Browser-saved passwords feel convenient — until your phone is lost, stolen, or infected with malware. Infostealers like LummaStealer can extract every saved credential from your browser in seconds, giving hackers access to your UPI, banking, and social media accounts simultaneously. Browsers are not built to be security tools. A password manager is.
Adding "1" to an old password solves nothing
When apps force a password change, most people simply add a number or symbol to the end — “pass1” becomes “pass2.” Hackers know this very well. Automated tools test these predictable variations first. So, change your password only when it is genuinely compromised — but change it completely.
Use password manager
A password manager generates and stores a unique, random password for every account — your UPI apps, Instagram, Snapchat, email, and everything else. You only need to remember one strong master password. There are many trusted free password manager apps that can make the task of keeping strong passwords much easier. (Representative images: freepik)
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