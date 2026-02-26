World’s biggest streaming platform: Over 300 million subscribers, expands across 180+ countries; Inside footprints of global No. 1 OTT giant

photoDetails

World’s biggest streaming platform: In today’s digital world, streaming has become a part of everyday life, and Netflix leads the game. The platform is currently the world’s biggest streaming service, with over 300 million subscribers across more than 180 countries. From movies and TV shows to award-winning original content, Netflix has built a massive global audience.

Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as a DVD rental service, the company shifted to online streaming in 2007. Popular originals like Stranger Things, Money Heist, and Squid Game boosted its global popularity. Netflix earns mainly through monthly subscriptions and also offers ad-supported plans in some regions. Despite competition from Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, Netflix continues investing billions in new content and expanding into gaming and live events.