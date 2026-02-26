Advertisement
World's biggest streaming platform: Over 300 million subscribers, expands across 180+ countries; Inside footprints of global No. 1 OTT giant
photoDetails

World’s biggest streaming platform: Over 300 million subscribers, expands across 180+ countries; Inside footprints of global No. 1 OTT giant

World’s biggest streaming platform: In today’s digital world, streaming has become a part of everyday life, and Netflix leads the game. The platform is currently the world’s biggest streaming service, with over 300 million subscribers across more than 180 countries. From movies and TV shows to award-winning original content, Netflix has built a massive global audience.

Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as a DVD rental service, the company shifted to online streaming in 2007. Popular originals like Stranger Things, Money Heist, and Squid Game boosted its global popularity. Netflix earns mainly through monthly subscriptions and also offers ad-supported plans in some regions. Despite competition from Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, Netflix continues investing billions in new content and expanding into gaming and live events.

Updated:Feb 26, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
World's biggest streaming platform

1/8
World’s biggest streaming platform

Netflix is currently the world’s biggest streaming platform based on subscribers. It has over 300 million subscribers globally and operates in more than 180 countries, offering movies, TV shows, and original content. (Image credit: netflix)

When did Netflix start?

2/8
Worlds biggest streaming platform

Netflix was founded in 1997 in the United States by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph. It began as a DVD rental service by mail before shifting to online streaming in 2007. (Image credit: gemini)

Global reach and popularity

3/8
netflix subscription price

Netflix is available in almost every country except a few restricted regions. It offers content in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, Korean, and more, making it popular with global audiences. (Image credit: gemini)

Popular original shows and movies

4/8
netflix

Netflix is known for original content like Stranger Things, Money Heist, and Squid Game. These shows gained worldwide success and helped Netflix grow rapidly. (Image credit: gemini)

Netflix business model

5/8
netflix

Netflix earns money mainly through monthly subscriptions. It offers different plans based on video quality and the number of screens. In some countries, it also provides lower-cost plans with advertisements. (Image credit: netflix)

Other Competitors

6/8
netflix app

Although Netflix is the largest, it faces strong competition from platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, JioHotstar, and YouTube, which also have millions of users worldwide. (Image credit: chatGPT)

Content investment

7/8
netflix subscription

Netflix spends billions of dollars every year producing and buying content. It creates local shows and films in countries like India, South Korea, and Spain to attract more regional viewers. (Image credit: netflix)

Future of streaming

8/8
netflix subscription price

Streaming continues to grow as more people prefer watching content online instead of traditional television. Netflix is investing in live events, gaming, and new technologies to stay ahead in the global streaming market. (Image credit: netflix)

TechnologyNetflix subscription priceNetflix subscriptionCheapest Netflix Subscription
