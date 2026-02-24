World’s Largest Data Centre in India: Which company has the largest data centre network in 2026? Check top 10 list
World’s Largest Data Centre in India: Artificial Intelligence is no longer the future. It is now the driving force behind a massive global infrastructure race. At the AI Impact Summit 2026, one message stood out clearly: demand for AI is growing at an unprecedented pace, and the world needs stronger, faster, and more reliable data centers to power it.
From ChatGPT queries to electric vehicles and streaming platforms, data centres have become the backbone of the digital economy. In India, Asia’s third-largest economy, this surge is accelerating rapidly. The country is now preparing to host what could become the world’s largest data centre in Jamnagar, marking a bold step in the global AI race.
The momentum is already visible. Just last month, Google announced a massive $15 billion investment in an AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh, its largest in India. As India pushes to build the biggest facility, a bigger question arises. Which company currently operates the largest data center network in the world in 2026?
Amazon Web Services: 900 facilities across over 50 countries
Amazon Web Services (AWS) operates the world’s largest data center footprint, with more than 900 facilities across over 50 countries. Its infrastructure spans 120 Availability Zones in 38 regions and is supported by millions of kilometers of fiber and hundreds of edge locations to reduce latency. In December 2025, AWS launched its AI Factory, bringing Nvidia GPUs, Trainium chips, and AWS networking, storage, and database systems directly into customer data centers.
Microsoft Azure: 70 regions and over 400 data center facilities
Microsoft Azure operates one of the largest global cloud networks, with more than 70 regions and over 400 data center facilities worldwide. Its network spans more than 600,000 kilometers and connects to over 190 points of presence. The company has announced an $80 billion plan to expand AI-ready data centers, including a new facility in Atlanta connected to Wisconsin to form a massive supercomputer powered by hundreds of thousands of Nvidia chips.
Digital Realty: 300 data centers across over 50 metropolitan areas
Equinix: 270 data centers across 75 metros
Equinix runs more than 270 data centers across 75 metros and supports over 10,000 customers worldwide. It provides instant access to more than 3,000 cloud and IT services and 2,000 networks through Equinix Fabric. In late 2025, the company opened an AI-ready data center in Chennai and committed over $5 billion for new AI campuses in the London region.
NTT Global Data Centers: 160 facilities across over 20 countries
NTT Global Data Centers operates more than 160 facilities across over 20 countries and supports more than 2,000 megawatts of critical IT load. Its infrastructure connects to NTT’s Tier 1 global network spanning 125,000 kilometers of undersea cable and reaching over 190 countries. The company’s Bengaluru campus includes three buildings and is planned to deliver 100 megawatts of capacity.
Google Cloud Platform: Network spans 7.75 Mn kilometers of terrestrial and subsea fiber
Google Cloud Platform operates across 42 regions, 127 zones, and more than 200 edge locations, connecting businesses in over 200 countries. Its network spans 7.75 million kilometers of terrestrial and subsea fiber, supporting high-bandwidth and AI workloads. Between 2020 and 2025, Google expanded its WAN capacity sevenfold and uses AI systems to predict outages and improve resilience.
GDS Holdings: High-performance data center operator in China
GDS Holdings is a major high-performance data center operator in China, known for large floor plates, high power density, and strong redundancy systems. Through DayOne, it operates and develops capacity across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Japan, with about 480 megawatts in service or under construction and another 590 megawatts planned.
Alibaba Cloud: Operates 89 data centers across 30 regions in 15 countries
Alibaba Cloud operates 89 data centers across 30 regions in 15 countries, supporting a growing global customer base. In China alone, it runs 15 regions and 59 zones, while expanding across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. Its network connects major hubs such as Sydney, Mumbai, Singapore, Frankfurt, and Virginia.
QTS Data Centers: 75 facilities across North America and Europe
QTS Data Centers operates more than 75 facilities across North America and Europe, offering colocation, cloud, managed hosting, hybrid IT integration, and disaster recovery services. With more than 1,800 employees and over two decades of operational experience, the company delivers secure and scalable digital infrastructure solutions.
Oracle Cloud: Securing 5 gigawatts of capacity for OpenAI workloads
Oracle Cloud operates 51 public cloud regions across 26 countries and offers more than 150 infrastructure services globally. The company runs 23 multicloud data centers and plans to add 47 more to support rising AI and cloud demand. Oracle is securing up to 5 gigawatts of capacity for OpenAI workloads and has signed a $30 billion agreement to provide 4.5 gigawatts under the Stargate project.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Expected to exceed 10 gigawatts by 2030
itIndia’s data center capacity currently stands at around 1.5 gigawatts and is expected to exceed 10 gigawatts by 2030. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is introducing HyperVault, a secure and large-scale AI-ready infrastructure platform designed for hyperscalers and AI-driven enterprises. The company plans to collaborate closely with global hyperscalers and AI firms to design, deploy, and optimise next-generation AI infrastructure. (Image Credit: All images from ChatGPT)
