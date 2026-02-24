World’s Largest Data Centre in India: Which company has the largest data centre network in 2026? Check top 10 list

photoDetails

World’s Largest Data Centre in India: Artificial Intelligence is no longer the future. It is now the driving force behind a massive global infrastructure race. At the AI Impact Summit 2026, one message stood out clearly: demand for AI is growing at an unprecedented pace, and the world needs stronger, faster, and more reliable data centers to power it.

From ChatGPT queries to electric vehicles and streaming platforms, data centres have become the backbone of the digital economy. In India, Asia’s third-largest economy, this surge is accelerating rapidly. The country is now preparing to host what could become the world’s largest data centre in Jamnagar, marking a bold step in the global AI race.

The momentum is already visible. Just last month, Google announced a massive $15 billion investment in an AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh, its largest in India. As India pushes to build the biggest facility, a bigger question arises. Which company currently operates the largest data center network in the world in 2026?