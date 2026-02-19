Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld’s smallest bacteria-sized QR code: Measures just 1.98 square micrometres, can’t seen with naked eye, could store 2 terabytes of data
World’s smallest bacteria-sized QR code: Measures just 1.98 square micrometres, can’t seen with naked eye, could store 2 terabytes of data

World’s smallest QR code: Imagine a QR code so tiny that it is smaller than many bacteria and completely invisible to the human eye. Researchers have created the world’s smallest QR code, measuring just 1.98 square micrometres. It has become a new Guinness World record. This was achieved by a team from TU Wien and Cerabyte GmbH in Vienna, Austria, in December 2025. The scientists used focused ion beams to carve the QR pattern into a 15-nanometer-thick chromium nitride ceramic layer.

The code cannot be scanned with regular cameras or optical microscopes. Instead, it requires a powerful electron microscope to read it. This innovation highlights the potential of ultra-high-density ceramic storage, which is expected to store over 2 terabytes of data on an A4-sized sheet without using energy.

Updated:Feb 19, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
World’s smallest QR code

World’s smallest QR code

The world’s smallest QR code measures just 1.98 square micrometres and has set a Guinness World Record. It is smaller than many bacteria and invisible to the naked eye.

Who created it?

World’s smallest qr code

This unique QR code was developed by researchers from TU Wien and Cerabyte GmbH in Vienna, Austria, in December 2025, including Balint Hajas and Erwin Peck.

How small is it?

World’s smallest qr code

It measures only 1.98 square micrometres, the code is 63% smaller than the previous world record holder, making it one of the tiniest data storage structures ever created.

How was it made?

World’s smallest qr code

Researchers used focused ion beams to carefully mill the QR pattern into a 15-nanometer-thick chromium nitride ceramic layer.

How to scan it?

World’s smallest qr code

The QR code cannot be seen with the naked eye or optical microscopes. It must be scanned using a powerful electron microscope to read the embedded data.

Data storage

World’s smallest qr code

This innovation shows the potential of ultra-high-density ceramic data storage, offering a durable and energy-free solution for storing massive amounts of information over the long term.

Future potential

World’s smallest qr code

Scientists said this technology could store over 2 terabytes of data on an A4-sized sheet, which could open new possibilities for compact, secure, and long-lasting data storage systems. (Image credits: AI/freepik)

 

TechnologyWorld’s smallest qr codesmallest qr codesQR codes
