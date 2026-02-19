World’s smallest bacteria-sized QR code: Measures just 1.98 square micrometres, can’t seen with naked eye, could store 2 terabytes of data

photoDetails

World’s smallest QR code: Imagine a QR code so tiny that it is smaller than many bacteria and completely invisible to the human eye. Researchers have created the world’s smallest QR code, measuring just 1.98 square micrometres. It has become a new Guinness World record. This was achieved by a team from TU Wien and Cerabyte GmbH in Vienna, Austria, in December 2025. The scientists used focused ion beams to carve the QR pattern into a 15-nanometer-thick chromium nitride ceramic layer.

The code cannot be scanned with regular cameras or optical microscopes. Instead, it requires a powerful electron microscope to read it. This innovation highlights the potential of ultra-high-density ceramic storage, which is expected to store over 2 terabytes of data on an A4-sized sheet without using energy.