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NewsPhotosWorld’s top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: These creators dominate the internet; Check how many Indian channels are on list
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World’s top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: These creators dominate the internet; Check how many Indian channels are on list

Top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: The battle for the world’s biggest YouTube audience is becoming more intense as creators and entertainment brands continue attracting millions of subscribers globally in 2026. From MrBeast to T-Series, the top YouTube channels with the most subscribers now influence music, kids’ entertainment, advertising, and even shopping trends worldwide. These channels collectively generate billions of views. Have a look at the top seven YouTube channels with the highest number of subscribers:

Updated:May 14, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
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Most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: MrBeast

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Most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: MrBeast

MrBeast currently leads the list of top YouTube channels with the most subscribers, reaching 485 million subscribers with just 977 videos. Known for massive giveaways, expensive stunts, and fast-paced editing, the American creator has built one of the strongest internet brands globally. His videos regularly cross hundreds of millions of views within days.

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Most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: T-Series

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top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026

T-Series is one of YouTube’s most powerful entertainment brands, with 312 million subscribers and more than 340 billion total views. The Indian music and film company uploads thousands of songs, trailers, and devotional videos regularly. India’s mobile internet boom has played a major role in helping the channel grow rapidly worldwide. (Image credit: tseries)

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Most subscribed YouTube channels: Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes

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top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026

Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes continues to dominate children’s entertainment with 201 million subscribers. The channel focuses on animated learning videos, nursery rhymes, and educational songs for toddlers. Parents increasingly use YouTube as a digital babysitter, helping children-focused channels gain massive watch time across smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs globally. (Image credit: cocomelon)

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Most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: SET India

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top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026

SET India has become one of the largest TV entertainment channels on YouTube, with 189 million subscribers. The channel uploads television serials, reality shows, comedy clips, and interviews from Sony’s Indian television network. Long-form entertainment content still performs strongly despite the rapid growth of short-form videos and reels. (Image credit: set India)

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Most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: Vlad and Niki

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top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026

Vlad and Niki have built a global audience of 150 million subscribers through family-friendly content and playful storytelling. The creators focus heavily on toy videos, roleplay, and colorful visuals that attract younger viewers. Their rapid subscriber growth also shows how younger audiences are spending more screen time on mobile video platforms instead of traditional television channels. (Image credit: Vlad and Niki)

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Most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: Stokes Twins

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top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026

Stokes Twins have crossed 140 million subscribers despite uploading only 441 videos. Their prank videos, challenges, and short comedy clips perform strongly among younger smartphone users. The channel’s rapid growth also reflects how YouTube Shorts and fast-scrolling content now shape modern viewing habits across social media platforms. (Image credit: stokes twins)

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Most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: Kids Diana Show

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top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026

Kids Diana Show now has 138 million subscribers and over 124 billion views globally. The channel became popular through toy unboxings, family-friendly stories, and educational entertainment. Children’s creators continue attracting huge advertising budgets as brands increasingly target younger audiences through digital video platforms instead of traditional television. (Image credit: kids diana show)

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Technologytop 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026Mr Beasttop YouTube channels in world
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