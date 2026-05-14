World’s top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: These creators dominate the internet; Check how many Indian channels are on list

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Top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: The battle for the world’s biggest YouTube audience is becoming more intense as creators and entertainment brands continue attracting millions of subscribers globally in 2026. From MrBeast to T-Series, the top YouTube channels with the most subscribers now influence music, kids’ entertainment, advertising, and even shopping trends worldwide. These channels collectively generate billions of views. Have a look at the top seven YouTube channels with the highest number of subscribers: