Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3022964https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/worlds-fastest-mobile-internet-in-2026-top-10-countries-and-speeds-that-will-shock-you-us-iran-israel-russia-china-and-india-miss-list-3022964
NewsPhotosWorld's Fastest Mobile Internet in 2026: Top 10 countries and speeds That will shock you; US, Iran, Israel, Russia, China and India miss list
photoDetails

World's Fastest Mobile Internet in 2026: Top 10 countries and speeds That will shock you; US, Iran, Israel, Russia, China and India miss list

World's Fastest Mobile Internet Countries 2026: In today’s digital age, internet speed is more than just a number; it reflects a country’s technological readiness and digital development. Fast internet allows people to stream high-definition videos, attend virtual classes, download large files, and conduct online meetings without interruptions.

Countries around the world are competing to provide faster connectivity. According to Ookla, India currently ranks 26th globally for median mobile download speed, reaching 133.51 Mbps, improving three spots from its previous ranking. At the same time, the United States holds the 14th spot with a speed of 165.57 Mbps, showing how advanced nations continue to push digital access to new heights.

The global rollout of 5G networks has changed the way people connect, with mobile devices becoming the main gateway to the internet. According to Ookla, median cellular download speeds worldwide have increased by more than 80 percent in the past two years, highlighting the rapid growth of high-speed connectivity and the rising demand for reliable internet across the globe.

Updated:Mar 02, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
Follow Us

World's fastest mobile internet: United Arab Emirates

1/8
World's fastest mobile internet: United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates, located on the southeastern corner of the Arabian Peninsula along the Persian Gulf, is famous for its deserts, modern skyscrapers, and iconic cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With an average internet speed of 686.12 Mbps, the UAE ranks among the fastest countries globally. It is renowned for luxury tourism, futuristic architecture like the Burj Khalifa, and being a hub for international business and innovation.  
Follow Us

World's fastest mobile internet: Qatar

2/8
World's fastest mobile internet
Qatar, a small peninsula in the Arabian Gulf bordering Saudi Arabia, is known for its desert landscapes and the modern skyline of Doha. With an average internet speed of 593.34 Mbps, it ranks among the fastest in the world. The country is famous for its wealth from oil and natural gas, hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and landmarks like the Museum of Islamic Art and futuristic urban developments.
Follow Us

World's fastest mobile internet: Kuwait

3/8
World's fastest mobile internet
Kuwait, located in the northeastern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, is a desert country bordering Saudi Arabia and Iraq. It has an impressive average internet speed of 399.83 Mbps, making it one of the fastest in the world. The country is globally known for its oil-rich economy, modern skyline of Kuwait City, and traditional markets, called souks.  
Follow Us

World's fastest mobile internet: Bahrain

4/8
World's fastest mobile internet
Bahrain is an island nation in the Persian Gulf, connected to Saudi Arabia by the King Fahd Causeway. With an average internet speed of 332.04 Mbps, it ranks among the faster countries for connectivity. Bahrain is famous for being a financial hub in the Middle East, hosting the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, and showcasing historic forts and cultural heritage.
Follow Us

World's fastest mobile internet: Bulgaria

5/8
Bulgaria, in Southeastern Europe, is characterized by mountains like the Balkan and Rhodope ranges, and a coastline along the Black Sea. Its average internet speed is 277.97 Mbps, supporting strong digital connectivity. The country is renowned for its rose oil production, Thracian history, and medieval architecture such as the iconic Rila Monastery.
Follow Us

World's fastest mobile internet: Brazil

6/8
World's fastest mobile internet: Brazil

Brazil, the largest country in South America, boasts diverse landscapes, including the Amazon Rainforest, Pantanal wetlands, and a vast Atlantic coastline. With an average internet speed of 264.39 Mbps, Brazil is quickly improving its digital infrastructure. The nation is globally famous for its Carnival festival, vibrant football culture, and the mighty Amazon River.

Follow Us

World's fastest mobile internet: South Korea

7/8
World's fastest mobile internet: South Korea

South Korea, a mountainous peninsula in East Asia, is bordered by the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan. It offers an average internet speed of 252.97 Mbps, making it one of the world leaders in connectivity. The country is well-known for K-pop, cutting-edge electronics, and a highly advanced internet infrastructure.

Follow Us

World's fastest mobile internet: Brunei

8/8
World's fastest mobile internet

Brunei, a small nation on the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia, is mostly covered with tropical rainforests. Its average internet speed is 232.75 Mbps, providing fast digital access despite its small size. Brunei is famous for its wealth from oil and gas, stunning mosques, and the Sultan’s luxurious palace. (Image Credit: All images from social media)

Follow Us
TechnologyWorld's Fastest Mobile Internet in 2026World Fastest Mobile Internet
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok marriage
Arjun Tendulkar weds Saaniya Chandhok: Who Is Sachin Tendulkar's Soon-to-Be Bahu, Heir to Rs10,000,000,000 empire, Know Love Story, Family Ties & Wedding Date
camera icon7
title
Thalapathy Vijay divorce
Thalapathy Vijay divorce: Why Trisha Krishnan never married, all about her love life amid relationship rumours and why she called off her engagement with....
camera icon12
title
CSK
CSK predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson to open, Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat at No.3; Dewald Brevis at No.5, MS Dhoni to bat at...
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 captains list
Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC,RR, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly health horoscope for March 2–8, 2026: Prioritise balanced diet and physical activity, zodiacs