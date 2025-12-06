Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire: Who Is Alexandr Wang? MIT Dropout And Scale AI Founder Hired By Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg For Rs 1,190,000,000,000; Check Net Worth And Who He Is...
World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire: Who Is Alexandr Wang? MIT Dropout And Scale AI Founder Hired By Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg For Rs 1,190,000,000,000; Check Net Worth And Who He Is...

Scale AI Founder And CEO Alexandr Wang Net Worth: In 2016, Alexandr Wang noticed something many people had not seen yet. Artificial intelligence was about to grow in a big way. He had just started studying at MIT and was surrounded by smart people and exciting research. But he felt a stronger pull toward building something of his own.

Alexandr Wang understood that the future of artificial intelligence would depend on good quality data. Powerful models could only learn well if they were trained on clean and accurate information. At 19, he made a brave choice. He left MIT and decided to start his own company.

That same year, he created AI company called Scale AI. His goal was simple. He wanted to provide large and accurately labelled data so that advanced systems, including tools like OpenAI ChatGPT, could be trained properly. What began as a risky decision soon became one of the most important foundations of the modern artificial intelligence industry. 

Updated:Dec 06, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Scale AI Founder Alexandr Wang: Early Life And Background

1/8
Scale AI Founder Alexandr Wang: Early Life And Background

He was born in Los Alamos, New Mexico, Alexandr Wang is the son of Chinese immigrant physicists. From a young age, he displayed exceptional talent in mathematics and computer science, laying the foundation for his future career in AI and tech entrepreneurship. 

Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang: Early Career In Silicon Valley

2/8

By his late teens, Wang had already worked at prominent Silicon Valley firms like Addepar and Quora. His early exposure to high-level engineering roles helped him gain critical experience that would later support his entrepreneurial journey in AI infrastructure.  

Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang: MIT Dropout

3/8

Wang briefly studied machine learning at MIT but dropped out in 2016 at age 19 to co-found Scale AI. Joining the Y Combinator accelerator, this bold move marked the start of a journey that would transform how AI models access high-quality data. 

Scale AI Founder: Partner For Global Giants Like NVIDIA, Amazon

4/8

Scale AI, co-founded by Wang, provides annotated data crucial for training artificial intelligence models. Under his leadership, the company became a trusted partner for global giants like NVIDIA, Amazon, and Meta, reshaping the AI data infrastructure landscape. 

Scale AI Founder Alexandr Wang: Most Promising Entrepreneurs In Silicon Valley

5/8

By his early twenties, Wang had achieved billionaire status, earning recognition as one of Silicon Valley’s most promising entrepreneurs. His innovative approach attracted investments from blue-chip venture capital firms and solidified his reputation in the competitive AI industry.  

Scale AI Founder Alexandr Wang: Philosophy On AI

6/8

Wang believes AI’s future depends on scalable, efficient infrastructure, not just algorithms. He emphasizes building systems aligned with human values, ensuring that AI development supports responsible deployment and meaningful technological progress across industries.  

Scale AI Founder: Meta Investment And Company Valuation

7/8
World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

In 2025, Meta acquired a 49% stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion (Rs 1,190,000,000,000), valuing the company at roughly $29 billion (Rs 2,407,000,000,000). Wang now leads Meta’s AI operations while continuing to serve on Scale AI’s board, with some Scale employees moving to Meta under his guidance.  

World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire And Net Worth

8/8
World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

The person who became the world's youngest self-made billionaire at age 24 in 2021 was Alexandr Wang, the co-founder and CEO of the AI company Scale AI. By the end of 2025, his net worth is believed to be in the range of 3.2 billion (Around Rs 28,670 crore) to 3.6 billion dollars (around Rs 324,000,000,000) reportedly. ((Image Credit: Theo Von/YT and @alexanddeer/insta, @alexandr_wang/X) 

