Scale AI Founder And CEO Alexandr Wang Net Worth: In 2016, Alexandr Wang noticed something many people had not seen yet. Artificial intelligence was about to grow in a big way. He had just started studying at MIT and was surrounded by smart people and exciting research. But he felt a stronger pull toward building something of his own.

Alexandr Wang understood that the future of artificial intelligence would depend on good quality data. Powerful models could only learn well if they were trained on clean and accurate information. At 19, he made a brave choice. He left MIT and decided to start his own company.

That same year, he created AI company called Scale AI. His goal was simple. He wanted to provide large and accurately labelled data so that advanced systems, including tools like OpenAI ChatGPT, could be trained properly. What began as a risky decision soon became one of the most important foundations of the modern artificial intelligence industry.