NewsPhotosWorried About Aadhaar Misuse? Here's How To Safely Delink It From Mobile Numbers And Wallet Apps To Avoid Scams
Worried About Aadhaar Misuse? Here's How To Safely Delink It From Mobile Numbers And Wallet Apps To Avoid Scams

Aadhaar Card Frauds: Aadhaar has quietly become a part of our everyday digital life — whether it's linking to mobile numbers, wallets, or apps we barely use anymore. But with every new link, there's a hidden risk. Imagine your digital world as a house. Every time you share your Aadhaar, you're leaving a door unlocked. And if one of those doors falls into the wrong hands, it could lead to trouble. Criminals are finding ways to exploit Aadhaar-linked accounts for fraud. That’s why it’s so important to revisit where your Aadhaar is connected and start locking those unused doors. Delinking is your way of protecting your identity before something goes wrong. 

Updated:Jul 29, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Audit Your Aadhaar Use Via UIDAI Portal

Visit UIDAI.gov.in, log in with your Aadhaar number and OTP, then check ‘Aadhaar Authentication History’. You’ll see every instance your Aadhaar was used—spot and list the services or apps you don’t recognize or no longer use. 

Post-2018, telcos can’t mandate Aadhaar for KYC. Visit your mobile operator’s nearest store with a PAN card or Voter ID and ask them to delete Aadhaar from their records. They are legally required to comply as per TRAI directives.  

Apps like Paytm, PhonePe, or MobiKwik often store your Aadhaar for eKYC purposes. Go to the app settings, then open the KYC or Personal Information section, and look for the option to remove or change your Aadhaar. If the app does not provide this option, send an email or write to their customer care team to formally request delinking.

 

After Aadhaar removal, apps may ask for re-verification. You can use your passport, driver’s license, or voter ID. Some apps might require a selfie or short video to complete verification—do this quickly to avoid disruption. 

If you face issues delinking your Aadhaar from any app or service, start by raising the concern with their grievance redressal team. If your complaint remains unresolved, escalate the matter directly to UIDAI through their official complaint portal. In the case of telecom-related problems, you can file a complaint with TRAI, as they oversee such services. If none of these steps work, consider seeking legal assistance, which has become more accessible and responsive in recent times.  

Need to share Aadhaar but fear misuse? Use a Masked Aadhaar (only last 4 digits visible) or a VID (Virtual ID)—a temporary 16-digit code. Both carry valid QR codes and signatures, making them safe and legally valid in most cases. 

Going forward, don’t use Aadhaar for verification unless absolutely necessary. Most services accept alternate IDs. Using Aadhaar less means fewer chances of it being misused.  

Digital footprints evolve fast. Set a reminder to revisit UIDAI’s authentication history every 6 months. Regular checks help you identify new linkages and stop misuse before it starts.  

