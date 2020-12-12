हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff praises Allu Arjun, says ‘Wish I could move like him’

Actor Tiger Shroff shares that Allu Arjun is his favourite Tollywood actor

Tiger Shroff praises Allu Arjun, says ‘Wish I could move like him’
Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff is an Allu Arjun fan and shared that he wishes he could move like the Telugu star.

Tiger had a chat session with fans on Instagram, where a user asked him about Allu Arjun.

"Allu Arjun (is) my fav tollywood hero. Wish I could move like him," Tiger wrote.

Talking about his best quarantine moment, he wrote: "Other than time with my fam? tried out something new... thanks to @iamavitesh and @gauravxwadhwa."

A fan asked Tiger about his first crush, the actor replied: "My history teacher."

What's your addiction?

"Other than my family and life, I love my job and love to train," he said.

Speaking about his upcoming work, Tiger will next be seen in "Ganapath", in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin in 2021. The film is planned as the first film of a franchise.

He will also be seen in the second installment of "Heropanti".

 

