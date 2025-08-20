Advertisement
Top 8 Romantic Movies To Set The Perfect Date Night Vibes: From 'Me Before You' To 'Purple Hearts'

Romentic Movies Watchlist: These romantic movie are a perfect pick for a date night, offering a fun, lighthearted and heartfelt vibe. Check full list of seven rom-coms to enjoy. 

Updated:Aug 20, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Purple Hearts

1/8
Purple Hearts

Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a troubled Marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits, but when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur. 

The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things

2/8
The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things

This film follows quick-witted teen Mark, whose repetitive day changes when he meets mysterious Margaret, also trapped in the time loop. 

Me Before You

3/8
Me Before You

'Me Before You' is a cult classic romantic film and a must-add to your date night watch list. 

500 Day Of Summer

4/8
500 Day Of Summer

Tom looks back on his year with Summer, the girl he thought was his forever, while she stayed uninterested in relationships. A perfect pick for date night.

Meet Joe Black

5/8
Meet Joe Black

When Death, disguised as a young accident victim, asks a media mogul to teach him about life on Earth and unexpectedly falls in love, what happens next is worth watching.

Something Form Tiffany's

6/8
Something Form Tiffany's

Follows a woman whose life is turned upside down when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to her true match, a perfect pick for date night. 

About Time

7/8
About Time

Tim Lake discovers he can time travel and, with his father's guidance, uses this ability to win over his romantic interest, Mary.

Chemical Hearts

8/8
Chemical Hearts

A hopelessly romantic high school senior, Austin Abrams, falls for new classmate Lili Reinhart, leading them on a journey of love, loss, and self-discovery.

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK