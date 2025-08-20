Top 8 Romantic Movies To Set The Perfect Date Night Vibes: From 'Me Before You' To 'Purple Hearts'
Romentic Movies Watchlist: These romantic movie are a perfect pick for a date night, offering a fun, lighthearted and heartfelt vibe. Check full list of seven rom-coms to enjoy.
Purple Hearts
Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a troubled Marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits, but when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.
The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things
This film follows quick-witted teen Mark, whose repetitive day changes when he meets mysterious Margaret, also trapped in the time loop.
Me Before You
'Me Before You' is a cult classic romantic film and a must-add to your date night watch list.
500 Day Of Summer
Tom looks back on his year with Summer, the girl he thought was his forever, while she stayed uninterested in relationships. A perfect pick for date night.
Meet Joe Black
When Death, disguised as a young accident victim, asks a media mogul to teach him about life on Earth and unexpectedly falls in love, what happens next is worth watching.
Something Form Tiffany's
Follows a woman whose life is turned upside down when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to her true match, a perfect pick for date night.
About Time
Tim Lake discovers he can time travel and, with his father's guidance, uses this ability to win over his romantic interest, Mary.
Chemical Hearts
A hopelessly romantic high school senior, Austin Abrams, falls for new classmate Lili Reinhart, leading them on a journey of love, loss, and self-discovery.
(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)
