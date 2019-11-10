When Rajkummar Rao got a peck on his cheek from Shah Rukh Khan- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao couldn't contain his happiness when he met his icon Shah Rukh Khan recently. Raj has always claimed to be a fan of Shah Rukh and expressed his fondness for the superstar. Recently, Rajkummar had a perfect fanboy when Shah Rukh recited his dialogue from Stree and also gave him a peck on his cheeks.

Sharing the sweet video on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, "Since childhood, I’ve been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There’s is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You’ve inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever. #Stree."

In the video, Shah Rukh can be heard saying, ‘Biccky pleeej,” just the way Rajkummar said in his film Stree.

Talking about his first meeting with King Khan, Raj had told the Official Humans of Bombay page, "I was shooting in Mehboob. And I heard that Shah Rukh sir was also shooting there. So I thought this was my chance––maybe I could go meet him. I sent a message across to him––I didn’t think he’d know me, but, he called me to his trailer – he knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters...and now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?”

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut. He will be next seen in Made In India opposite Mouni Roy and Roohafza opposite Janhvi Kapoor.