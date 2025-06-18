10 Animals That Will Take Your Breathe Away

2 / 10

White Peacock: Its scientific name is Pavo cristatus (leucistic variant) and unlike the colorful Indian peacock, the white peacock’s feathers are entirely white but retain the same intricate, fan-like tail display. Their beauty comes from their soft, snowy sheen and elegant movement.This coloration is due to leucism, not albinism—meaning they have blue eyes, not red. It is native to India but often bred in captivity worldwide.