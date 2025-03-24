Advertisement
10 Best Affordable Countries To Live In The World- India Ranks..., Vietnam Tops The List
10 Best Affordable Countries To Live In The World- India Ranks..., Vietnam Tops The List

Finding an affordable yet high-quality place to live is a dream for many, whether you're a digital nomad, retiree, or someone seeking a fresh start. Fortunately, several countries around the world offer a low cost of living without compromising on essential aspects like healthcare, safety, and lifestyle. 

 

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
10 Best Affordable Countries To Live In The World

10 Best Affordable Countries To Live In The World

According to Forbes report, and based on factors like cost of living and overall quality of life, here are 10 of the most affordable countries to live in:

 

Vietnam

Vietnam

Consistently ranked as one of the most affordable places to live, with a low cost of living and a vibrant culture. 

 

Colombia

Colombia

Offers a good balance of affordability and a high quality of life, with beautiful scenery and a rich culture. 

 

Indonesia

Indonesia

A popular destination for expats, known for its low cost of living and diverse landscapes. 

 

Panama

Panama

A popular destination for retirees and digital nomads, with a low cost of living and a stable economy. 

 

Philippines

Philippines

Offers a mix of affordability and cultural experiences, with beautiful beaches and a warm, friendly population. 

 

India

India

A country with a rich history and culture, and a very low cost of living, especially outside of major cities. 

 

Mexico

Mexico

Known for its affordability, beautiful beaches, and vibrant culture, with a variety of cities and regions to choose from. 

 

Thailand

Thailand

A popular destination for expats, with a low cost of living, delicious food, and a relaxed lifestyle.

 

Brazil

Brazil

A large and diverse country, with a mix of urban and rural areas, and a relatively low cost of living compared to other developed countries. 

 

China

China

A country with a rapidly growing economy, and a low cost of living in many areas, especially outside of major cities. 

