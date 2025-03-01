Advertisement
10 Cities With Worst Quality Of Life: Check List Of World's Toughest Places To Live- In Pics

The ranking is one of the most comprehensive of its kind and is carried out annually to help multinational companies and other employers to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments, according to Mercer.

 

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 07:04 AM IST
10 Cities With Worst Quality Of Life: Check List- In Pics

10 Cities With Worst Quality Of Life: Check List- In Pics

Mercer evaluates 450 cities worldwide based on key factors to determine the best and worst quality of life. These include political stability, economic conditions, socio-cultural environment, healthcare, education, public services, recreation, consumer goods, housing, and natural environment. Business Insider analyzed Mercer’s rankings and highlighted the bottom 29 cities from a list of 230 countries.

 

Baghdad, Iraq

Baghdad, Iraq

The capital city has endured significant infrastructural destruction due to multiple wars and ongoing violence. It remains under constant threat from ISIS.

Bangui, Central African Republic

Bangui, Central African Republic

The capital city struggles with extreme poverty, with many residents dependent on aid for survival. Additionally, frequent violent sectarian clashes disrupt the region.

 

Sana'a, Yemen

Sana'a, Yemen

Yemen’s largest city has suffered extensive destruction from Saudi airstrikes, as the country remains a battleground in the ongoing proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Port Au Prince, Haiti

Port Au Prince, Haiti

The city struggles with high levels of violent crime, posing significant risks for travelers. Incidents of rape and robbery are frequent, and the rise in vigilante violence is a growing concern.

 

 

Khartoum, Sudan

Khartoum, Sudan

As Sudan's second-largest city, it has become a significant recruitment hub for ISIS.

N'Djamena, Chad

N'Djamena, Chad

Located in one of the world's poorest countries, the city has endured repeated attacks by the militant Islamist group Boko Haram, which frequently carries out suicide bombings.

Damascus, Syria

Damascus, Syria

Mercer says the city has “witnessed continual violence and terrorist attacks that weigh upon the daily life of locals and expatriates.”

Brazzaville, Congo

Brazzaville, Congo

Widespread government corruption has sparked massive protests in the city, resulting in several deaths at the hands of the police.

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

The city is plagued by ethnic nationalist conflict, prompting NGOs to intervene with aid and food relief for both the city and the broader region.

Conakry, Guinea Republic

Conakry, Guinea Republic

The port city faces severe personal safety concerns, with violent crime, protests, and strikes causing significant disruption in Conakry.

 

