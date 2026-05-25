10 countries, 10 unique samosas: How the world reinvented India’s favourite snack
Samosa is one of the world’s most popular snacks, but its taste, shape, and fillings vary widely across countries and cultures. From India’s spicy potato samosa to Central Asia’s meat-filled pastries, the snack has evolved into many delicious forms around the globe. Here are 10 famous types of samosas found across different parts of the world.
Punjabi Aloo Samosa (India)
The classic Indian samosa is triangular, crispy, and stuffed with spicy potato and peas filling. It is usually served with mint and tamarind chutney
Keema Samosa (Pakistan & India)
Keema samosas are filled with spicy minced meat such as mutton or chicken. These are especially popular during Ramadan and festive occasions.
Sambousek (Middle East)
Known as Sambousek in many Middle Eastern countries, this version is often smaller and stuffed with meat, cheese, or spinach before being fried or baked.
Sambusa (East Africa)
Popular in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya, Sambusa is usually spicy and meat-filled. It is commonly eaten during religious celebrations and tea time.
Singara (Bangladesh & West Bengal)
Singara is a Bengali-style samosa that is smaller and often filled with potatoes, peanuts, cauliflower, or seasonal vegetables.
Chinese noodle samosa (India Fusion)
This modern fusion version contains stir-fried noodles and vegetables inside the crispy pastry shell and is popular among children and street food lovers.
Cheese samosa (Global Fusion)
Cheese-filled samosas have become popular in cafes and restaurants around the world. Variants include mozzarella, paneer, and processed cheese fillings.
Chocolate samosa (Dessert Version)
Dessert samosas filled with chocolate, dry fruits, or sweet cream are trending in modern bakeries and cafes.
Lebanese fatayer-style samosa
Inspired by Lebanese pastries, these samosas are often baked instead of fried and contain spinach, herbs, cheese, or meat fillings.
Sweet coconut samosa
Popular in parts of India and Sri Lanka, sweet samosas are stuffed with coconut, jaggery, nuts, and cardamom for a dessert-style snack.
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