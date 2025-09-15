Advertisement
10 Countries With Lowest IQ In The World: Nepal Tops The List...India Also Present In The Lineup?

IQ (Intelligence Quotient) offers valuable insights into the socio-economic, cultural, and environmental conditions that shape cognitive development. Defined as the ratio of an individual's cognitive ability to the average within their age group, IQ is typically measured through standardized assessments. These tests evaluate a range of mental abilities, including problem-solving, memory, reasoning, and comprehension. The resulting scores are normalized, with the average set at 100.

Nations with lower average IQ scores often grapple with significant socio-economic challenges. These issues can include inadequate access to quality education, healthcare, and nutrition, as well as political instability or ongoing conflict. Below is a list of the countries with the lowest average IQs, according to the World Population Review 2024.

Updated:Sep 15, 2025, 08:34 AM IST
Challenges in Countries with Low Average IQs

According to the World Population Review 2024, countries with lower IQ averages often face persistent obstacles such as poverty, limited educational and healthcare infrastructure, and political unrest. These challenges form a cycle that stifles both individual and national development.

 

Key Factors Influencing National IQ Levels

Education: Limited access to quality education, particularly in rural or underdeveloped areas, impedes cognitive development.

Healthcare: Poor health and limited medical services negatively affect early brain development and long-term mental function.

Nutrition: Malnutrition, especially in childhood, significantly hinders cognitive growth.

Political and Social Stability: Conflict and instability disrupt education systems, healthcare access, and infrastructure development.

Cultural Influences: In some regions, cultural norms may deprioritize formal education or hinder access for certain groups, including women and minorities.

Economic Consequences of Low National IQ Averages

A nation’s cognitive capital directly influences its economic potential. Lower average IQ levels can limit a country’s productivity, innovation, and ability to compete in the global economy. Populations may struggle with complex tasks requiring technical expertise, reducing efficiency and hindering entrepreneurship. Addressing the root causes—such as poor education, health, and nutrition—can improve cognitive outcomes, fueling long-term economic stability and growth.

 

1. Nepal – IQ: 42.99

Nepal ranks lowest in average IQ, primarily due to widespread poverty, malnutrition, and poorly resourced education. Political instability and frequent natural disasters further hinder cognitive and infrastructural development.

 

2. Liberia – IQ: 45.07

Years of civil war and political unrest have devastated Liberia’s education and healthcare systems, leading to low cognitive development across the population.

 

3. Sierra Leone – IQ: 45.07

Civil conflict, the Ebola crisis, and deep poverty have all contributed to the low IQ average in Sierra Leone. Access to education and healthcare remains severely limited.

 

4. Guatemala – IQ: 47.72

High levels of poverty and malnutrition, especially in rural regions, combined with a lack of educational resources, contribute to Guatemala’s low national IQ.

 

5. The Gambia – IQ: 52.98

In The Gambia, poverty, malnutrition, and underfunded schools affect cognitive development. Cultural attitudes can also discourage formal education in certain communities.

 

6. Nicaragua – IQ: 52.69

Many children in Nicaragua forgo education to work, especially in impoverished rural areas. Poor school infrastructure and high unemployment are major contributing factors.

 

7. Guinea – IQ: 53.48

Guinea struggles with extreme poverty, widespread malnutrition, and a weak education system. Cultural barriers further reduce access to schooling.

 

8. Ghana – IQ: 58.16

While Ghana has made progress, disparities between urban and rural education persist. Many schools lack essential resources, and poverty remains a widespread issue.

 

9. Ivory Coast – IQ: 58.16

Poverty, malnutrition, and inadequate educational infrastructure—especially in rural regions—are major contributors to Ivory Coast's average IQ.

 

10. South Sudan – IQ: 58.16

Ongoing conflict, displacement, and a lack of basic services like education and healthcare severely impact cognitive development in South Sudan

 

(All Images credit: freepik).

 

