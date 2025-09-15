10 Countries With Lowest IQ In The World: Nepal Tops The List...India Also Present In The Lineup?

photoDetails

english

2960022

IQ (Intelligence Quotient) offers valuable insights into the socio-economic, cultural, and environmental conditions that shape cognitive development. Defined as the ratio of an individual's cognitive ability to the average within their age group, IQ is typically measured through standardized assessments. These tests evaluate a range of mental abilities, including problem-solving, memory, reasoning, and comprehension. The resulting scores are normalized, with the average set at 100.

Nations with lower average IQ scores often grapple with significant socio-economic challenges. These issues can include inadequate access to quality education, healthcare, and nutrition, as well as political instability or ongoing conflict. Below is a list of the countries with the lowest average IQs, according to the World Population Review 2024.