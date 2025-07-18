10 Dangerous Countries In The World: India Among Most Vulnerable, Check Pakistan's Rank
Not every destination guarantees peace of mind. The Global Travel Safety Index 2025 identifies 10 countries where various risks—ranging from crime and conflict to natural disasters—make travel significantly more challenging. Here’s what you should know before considering a trip to these high-risk locations:
Philippines
Famed for its stunning beaches and friendly locals, the Philippines tops the list as the most dangerous country due to concerns about regional armed conflict, high crime rates, and frequent natural disasters like typhoons and earthquakes.
Colombia
While tourism has grown in Colombia, safety remains a concern, particularly in rural regions. Ongoing issues include organized crime, drug trafficking, and political instability, all of which continue to pose risks to visitors.
Mexico
Mexico offers rich culture and beautiful coastlines, but some areas are plagued by gang violence and petty crime. Safety concerns are especially acute near border towns, affecting the country's overall safety rating.
India
Although many regions are safe and hospitable, India’s ranking is influenced by challenges such as women’s safety, air pollution, infrastructure issues, and heightened tensions in border areas.
Russia
Geopolitical tensions, internal crackdowns, and widespread travel advisories due to its involvement in international conflicts have made Russia one of the riskiest destinations for 2025.
Yemen
Years of armed conflict and humanitarian crisis have made Yemen one of the world’s most dangerous places to visit. Violence, terrorism, and a lack of medical infrastructure contribute to the high risk.
Indonesia
Most of Indonesia is traveler-friendly, but regions like Papua experience civil unrest. The country also faces natural threats such as earthquakes and volcanoes, along with healthcare and infrastructure limitations.
Somalia
With a long history of instability, terrorism, and ineffective governance, Somalia remains extremely unsafe. Piracy and kidnapping threats persist, making it a particularly dangerous option for international travelers.
Mozambique
Despite its natural beauty, Mozambique faces serious security issues, including northern insurgencies, political volatility, and limited healthcare—factors that significantly affect visitor safety.
Pakistan
Pakistan's rich culture and scenic landscapes are often overshadowed by persistent security concerns, including terrorism, political unrest, and high-risk border zones, particularly near Afghanistan.
