10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
Meghalaya – India
Meghalaya: Called the “Abode of Clouds”, Meghalaya is mesmerizing during the rains. Cherrapunji and Mawsynram (wettest places on Earth) come alive with roaring waterfalls, living root bridges, and emerald forests. Nohkalikai Falls, Double Decker Living Root Bridge, Dawki River (crystal-clear water), and Mawlynnong (Asia’s cleanest village) and best time to visit is in June to August.
Sapa – Vietnam
Sapa: Terraced rice paddies are at their greenest during this time, with dramatic cloudscapes over the Hoàng Liên Son mountain range. Morning mists over valleys, vibrant hill-tribe markets, and photogenic mountain treks and best time to visit is in June to early September.
Munnar, Kerala – India
Munnar transforms into a verdant paradise with misty tea gardens, lush green valleys, and flowing streams. The rains enhance the beauty of waterfalls like Attukad, Lakkam, and Nyayamakad. Tea tasting, trekking to Anamudi Peak, and exploring Eravikulam National Park are major monsoon activities and best time to visit is in June to September.
Ella – Sri Lanka
Ella: Rolling tea plantations, jungle-clad hills, and stunning views of waterfalls. The lushness multiplies during the monsoon, and the fog adds a mysterious charm. Hiking Little Adam’s Peak, visiting Nine Arches Bridge, and enjoying scenic train rides and best time to visit is in May to July (Southwest Monsoon).
Luang Prabang – Laos
Luang Prabang: This UNESCO town blends Buddhist temples with French colonial architecture. During monsoon, the Mekong and Nam Khan rivers swell, and nearby waterfalls like Kuang Si flow dramatically. Visit temples, take river cruises, explore jungle trails and best time to visit is in June to August.
Bali – Indonesia
Bali: The monsoon here is not as harsh—showers are typically short. The landscape becomes rich green, rice terraces shine, and fewer tourists make it peaceful. Must-sees there are Tegallalang Rice Terraces, Ubud Monkey Forest, and jungle waterfalls like Tegenungan and the best time to visit is in November to March (light rains).
Cameron Highlands – Malaysia
Cameron Highlands: With a cooler climate and endless greenery, the rain enhances the charm of strawberry farms, mossy forests, and rolling tea estates. Visit the Mossy Forest, BOH Tea Estate, and butterfly farms and best time to visit May to September.
Nuwara Eliya – Sri Lanka
Nuwara Eliya: It is Known as “Little England”, this highland town is surrounded by tea estates and misty hills. The cool weather and steady drizzle create a romantic British-hill-station vibe. Top attractions are lake Gregory, Horton Plains National Park, and tea factory tours and the best time to visit is May to July.
Mount Pulag – Philippines
Mount Pulag: During early monsoon, cloud formations create the famous “sea of clouds” view from the summit. Trekking in light drizzle through pine forests and grasslands is such a Monsoon experience. Best to go in early or late rainy season (June or September) to avoid trail closures.
Bohol – Philippines
Bohol: It is famous for its Chocolate Hills that turn lush green during rains, and the Loboc River Cruise in the drizzle is a dreamy experience. Don’t miss Tarsier sanctuaries, Panglao Island beaches (less crowded), and waterfalls and best time to visit is June to October.
Trending Photos