NewsPhotos10 Muslim Population Countries In The World- India Ranks At 3, Pakistan At 2; No 1 Will SHOCK You!
10 Muslim Population Countries In The World- India Ranks At 3, Pakistan At 2; No 1 Will SHOCK You!

While Muslims are spread across different continents, a few countries hold the largest share of the world’s Muslim community. These countries not only reflect the diversity of Islamic traditions but also play a significant role in shaping the cultural, social, and political landscape of the Muslim world.

 

Updated:Aug 23, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
10 Muslim Population Countries In The World

The Muslim population is not confined to the Middle East, as many might assume—it stretches across Asia, Africa, and even Europe. From Indonesia to Nigeria, these countries represent the cultural, linguistic, and traditional diversity of the Muslim world. With Islam continuing to grow globally, these nations are key to understanding the religion’s influence on society, politics, and global culture. According to World Population Review report, here is a list of 10 Muslim Population Countries in 2025

1. Indonesia

Population: Over 240 million Muslims

Indonesia is home to the world’s largest Muslim population. Despite being a diverse country with various ethnic groups and religions, Islam plays a dominant role in shaping its culture. Most Indonesian Muslims follow Sunni Islam, with strong traditions of moderation and tolerance.

2. Pakistan

Population: Around 220 million Muslims

Pakistan is the second-largest Muslim country and was founded in 1947 as a homeland for Muslims of the Indian subcontinent. It is predominantly Sunni, with a significant Shia minority. Islam is deeply integrated into its constitution, governance, and daily life.

3. India

Population: About 200 million Muslims

India has the third-largest Muslim population, despite being a Hindu-majority country. Muslims form around 14% of the population, making Islam the second-largest religion in India. Indian Muslims are diverse, with centuries-old traditions that blend South Asian culture with Islamic practices.

4. Bangladesh

Population: Nearly 150 million Muslims

Almost 90% of Bangladesh’s population practices Islam, making it the fourth-largest Muslim country. The majority are Sunnis, and Islamic festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha are widely celebrated.

5. Nigeria

Population: Over 97 million Muslims

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous Muslim country, with Islam concentrated mainly in the northern region. Both Sunni and Shia communities exist, and Islamic law (Sharia) is practiced in several northern states.

6. Egypt

Population: Around 90 million Muslims

Egypt is a significant hub of Islamic learning and history, with institutions like Al-Azhar University considered the highest authority in Sunni Islam. The vast majority of Egyptians are Muslims, and Islam heavily influences the country’s laws and culture.

7. Iran

Population: Around 80 million Muslims

Iran is the world’s largest Shia-majority country. About 90–95% of Iranians follow Shia Islam, making it a center of Shia theology and culture. The country has a strong Islamic identity reflected in its governance and society.

8. Turkey

Population: Around 80 million Muslims

With its unique position between Asia and Europe, Turkey is historically significant in Islamic civilization, being the heart of the Ottoman Empire. Today, it remains a Muslim-majority nation with secular governance but strong Islamic traditions.

9. Algeria

Population: Around 40 million Muslims

Almost the entire population of Algeria is Muslim. Islam is central to Algerian identity, and Islamic law influences family and social matters. The country also celebrates Islamic festivals with deep cultural traditions.

10. Sudan

Population: Nearly 40 million Muslims

Islam is the dominant religion in Sudan, with the majority being Sunni Muslims. Religion plays a significant role in daily life, and Islamic law has historically influenced governance and legislation in the country.

