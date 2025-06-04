Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 Oldest Cities In The World: THIS Indian City Boasts Of Ancient Heritage
10 Oldest Cities In The World: THIS Indian City Boasts Of Ancient Heritage

Discover the 10 oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, including Damascus, Aleppo, Byblos, and Varanasi. These ancient cities have survived for thousands of years, preserving rich cultural heritage and historical significance. From the Middle East to India, explore timeless urban centres that continue to thrive through centuries of civilisation.

Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Damascus

1/10
Damascus

Damascus is widely regarded as the world’s oldest continuously inhabited city. It dates back to the late 7th millennium B.C. and is renowned for its rich cultural legacy.

Aleppo

2/10
Aleppo

Aleppo has seen uninterrupted habitation for over 8,000 years. Historically, it was a major trade centre situated between Mesopotamia and the Mediterranean.

Byblos

3/10
Byblos

Byblos, located 42 kilometres north of Beirut, was first settled between 8800 and 7000 B.C. Now a UNESCO World Heritage site, it is famous for its ancient ruins.

Argos

4/10
Argos

Argos, among the oldest cities in Greece, is known for its long-standing neutrality, which helped preserve its many historic structures.

Athens

5/10
Athens

Athens has been continuously inhabited since the 11th–7th millennium B.C. Often called the cradle of Western civilisation, it remains the oldest capital city in Europe.

Susa

6/10
Susa

The ancient city of Susa is now located within the modern city of Shush in Iran. Its ruins, situated along the banks of the Tigris River, stand as a testament to its rich historical legacy.

Erbil

7/10
Erbil

Erbil has hosted various civilisations including the Persians, Greeks, Romans, Mongols, and Ottomans. Its centerpiece, the Erbil Citadel—dating to around 2000 B.C.—is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a key historical landmark.

Sidon

8/10
Sidon

Sidon, a major Phoenician city, played a crucial role in ancient glassmaking and shipbuilding and is known today for its historical significance

Plovdiv

9/10
Plovdiv

Plovdiv boasts a history spanning more than 6,000 years. Once home to Persians, Thracians, Macedonians, and Ottomans, it stands out as a cultural hub in the region.

Varanasi

10/10
Varanasi

Varanasi, the oldest city in India, is a revered Hindu pilgrimage destination located on the banks of the Ganges River in Uttar Pradesh.  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK