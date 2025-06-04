10 Oldest Cities In The World: THIS Indian City Boasts Of Ancient Heritage
Discover the 10 oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, including Damascus, Aleppo, Byblos, and Varanasi. These ancient cities have survived for thousands of years, preserving rich cultural heritage and historical significance. From the Middle East to India, explore timeless urban centres that continue to thrive through centuries of civilisation.
Damascus
Damascus is widely regarded as the world’s oldest continuously inhabited city. It dates back to the late 7th millennium B.C. and is renowned for its rich cultural legacy.
Aleppo
Aleppo has seen uninterrupted habitation for over 8,000 years. Historically, it was a major trade centre situated between Mesopotamia and the Mediterranean.
Byblos
Byblos, located 42 kilometres north of Beirut, was first settled between 8800 and 7000 B.C. Now a UNESCO World Heritage site, it is famous for its ancient ruins.
Argos
Argos, among the oldest cities in Greece, is known for its long-standing neutrality, which helped preserve its many historic structures.
Athens
Athens has been continuously inhabited since the 11th–7th millennium B.C. Often called the cradle of Western civilisation, it remains the oldest capital city in Europe.
Susa
The ancient city of Susa is now located within the modern city of Shush in Iran. Its ruins, situated along the banks of the Tigris River, stand as a testament to its rich historical legacy.
Erbil
Erbil has hosted various civilisations including the Persians, Greeks, Romans, Mongols, and Ottomans. Its centerpiece, the Erbil Citadel—dating to around 2000 B.C.—is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a key historical landmark.
Sidon
Sidon, a major Phoenician city, played a crucial role in ancient glassmaking and shipbuilding and is known today for its historical significance
Plovdiv
Plovdiv boasts a history spanning more than 6,000 years. Once home to Persians, Thracians, Macedonians, and Ottomans, it stands out as a cultural hub in the region.
Varanasi
Varanasi, the oldest city in India, is a revered Hindu pilgrimage destination located on the banks of the Ganges River in Uttar Pradesh.
Trending Photos