10 Oldest Countries In The World, India Ranks At….Check Full List Here
It may seem strange to think about a country disappearing, but the truth is, sustaining a nation is no easy task. Managing the economy, supporting industries and the environment, developing infrastructure, and maintaining strong political alliances are all crucial for a country's survival. Over time, tribes evolved into districts and eventually into nations. Today, there are 195 countries across the globe, with 193 recognized as United Nations members. When exploring world history, we often come across stories of ancient civilizations and the nations they gave rise to.
Iran – 3200 BCE
Once known as Persia, Iran holds one of the oldest continuous civilizations in the world, known for its influential empires, cultural richness, and lasting impact on science, art, and governance.
Egypt- 3100 BCE
Egypt, the cradle of one of the earliest civilizations along the Nile, is famed for its iconic pyramids, powerful pharaohs, and major contributions to architecture, astronomy, and writing systems.
Vietnam- 2879 BCE
Vietnam’s ancient past is defined by early kingdoms and dynasties, with a long history of resisting foreign rule, shaping its resilient identity and deep-rooted cultural traditions.
Armenia- 2492 BCE
Positioned between Europe and Asia, Armenia has a rich legacy of ancient kingdoms and was among the first nations to adopt Christianity, preserving a distinct culture and heritage.
North Korea- 2333 BCE
North Korea’s roots are tied to ancient Korean kingdoms like Gojoseon. Its historical path includes various dynasties, shaped by both regional power struggles and cultural evolution.
China- 2070 BCE
With a continuous civilization dating back thousands of years, China has been home to influential dynasties and groundbreaking inventions like paper, printing, and gunpowder, shaping global culture and science.
India- 2000 BCE
India’s ancient civilization flourished along the Indus Valley and evolved through powerful empires, spiritual movements, and cultural exchanges, becoming the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, and numerous philosophical traditions.
Georgia- 1300 BCE
Georgia's rich history stems from its location on the ancient Silk Road. It has absorbed diverse influences from Persian, Byzantine, and Russian empires, all of which shaped its unique culture.
Israel- 1300 BCE
Israel traces its roots to the ancient kingdoms of Israel and Judah. Its history is deeply connected to major world religions and pivotal events recorded in religious texts.
Sudan- 1070 BCE
Sudan's historical legacy includes the powerful Kush and Nubian kingdoms, with deep ties to ancient Egypt and later influence from Mediterranean and Arab civilizations shaping its cultural landscape.
