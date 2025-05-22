Advertisement
10 Oldest Countries In The World, India Ranks At….Check Full List Here

It may seem strange to think about a country disappearing, but the truth is, sustaining a nation is no easy task. Managing the economy, supporting industries and the environment, developing infrastructure, and maintaining strong political alliances are all crucial for a country's survival. Over time, tribes evolved into districts and eventually into nations. Today, there are 195 countries across the globe, with 193 recognized as United Nations members. When exploring world history, we often come across stories of ancient civilizations and the nations they gave rise to.

 

Updated:May 22, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Iran – 3200 BCE

1/10
Iran – 3200 BCE

Once known as Persia, Iran holds one of the oldest continuous civilizations in the world, known for its influential empires, cultural richness, and lasting impact on science, art, and governance.

Egypt- 3100 BCE

2/10
Egypt- 3100 BCE

Egypt, the cradle of one of the earliest civilizations along the Nile, is famed for its iconic pyramids, powerful pharaohs, and major contributions to architecture, astronomy, and writing systems.

 

Vietnam- 2879 BCE

3/10
Vietnam- 2879 BCE

Vietnam’s ancient past is defined by early kingdoms and dynasties, with a long history of resisting foreign rule, shaping its resilient identity and deep-rooted cultural traditions.

Armenia- 2492 BCE

4/10
Armenia- 2492 BCE

Positioned between Europe and Asia, Armenia has a rich legacy of ancient kingdoms and was among the first nations to adopt Christianity, preserving a distinct culture and heritage.

North Korea- 2333 BCE

5/10
North Korea- 2333 BCE

North Korea’s roots are tied to ancient Korean kingdoms like Gojoseon. Its historical path includes various dynasties, shaped by both regional power struggles and cultural evolution.

 

China- 2070 BCE

6/10
China- 2070 BCE

With a continuous civilization dating back thousands of years, China has been home to influential dynasties and groundbreaking inventions like paper, printing, and gunpowder, shaping global culture and science.

 

India- 2000 BCE

7/10
India- 2000 BCE

India’s ancient civilization flourished along the Indus Valley and evolved through powerful empires, spiritual movements, and cultural exchanges, becoming the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, and numerous philosophical traditions.

 

Georgia- 1300 BCE

8/10
Georgia- 1300 BCE

Georgia's rich history stems from its location on the ancient Silk Road. It has absorbed diverse influences from Persian, Byzantine, and Russian empires, all of which shaped its unique culture.

 

Israel- 1300 BCE

9/10
Israel- 1300 BCE

Israel traces its roots to the ancient kingdoms of Israel and Judah. Its history is deeply connected to major world religions and pivotal events recorded in religious texts.

 

Sudan- 1070 BCE

10/10
Sudan- 1070 BCE

Sudan's historical legacy includes the powerful Kush and Nubian kingdoms, with deep ties to ancient Egypt and later influence from Mediterranean and Arab civilizations shaping its cultural landscape.

 

