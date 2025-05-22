10 Oldest Countries In The World, India Ranks At….Check Full List Here

photoDetails

It may seem strange to think about a country disappearing, but the truth is, sustaining a nation is no easy task. Managing the economy, supporting industries and the environment, developing infrastructure, and maintaining strong political alliances are all crucial for a country's survival. Over time, tribes evolved into districts and eventually into nations. Today, there are 195 countries across the globe, with 193 recognized as United Nations members. When exploring world history, we often come across stories of ancient civilizations and the nations they gave rise to.