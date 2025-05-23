10 Oldest Languages In The World
Language is one of humanity’s oldest and most powerful tools, shaping civilizations, preserving cultures, and connecting generations. While thousands of languages have emerged and evolved over millennia, a few have withstood the test of time, remaining in use—either in daily life, liturgy, or scholarly circles—since ancient eras.
These languages offer a fascinating glimpse into our collective past, showcasing the richness of human expression across centuries. In this article, we explore 10 of the oldest languages in the world, tracing their origins, historical significance, and continued relevance today.
Tamil
One of the oldest classical languages with origins dating back over 2000 years.
Sanskrit
Ancient Indo- European language, considered the language of classical Indian literature and Hindu scriptures.
Hebrew
Ancient Semitic language, sacred in Judaism, with origins dating back over 3000 years.
Aramaic
Semitic language, used in ancient Mesopotamia and spoken by Jesus Christ.
Greek
Ancient language with roots dating back to the 3rd millennium BCE, know for its rich literature.
Chinese
Ancient language family with written records dating back over 3000 years.
Egyptian
Ancient language of Egypt, with hieroglyphic inscriptions dating back to around 3200 BCE.
Farsi
While not the earliest known language in the Indo- Iranian language family, Farsi is the longest surviving spoken language of the Iranian family of languages almost 522 BC.
Latin
Classical language of the Roman empire, influencing many European languages.
Italian
It is quite challenging to determine whether this is one of the oldest languages in the world or if it is now extinct. It’s possible that the language originated around 75 BCE, or even earlier—perhaps during the time of the Roman Republic, which was established in 509 BCE. Modern Italian is a direct descendant of Latin.
