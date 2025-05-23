Advertisement
10 Oldest Languages In The World


10 Oldest Languages In The World

Language is one of humanity’s oldest and most powerful tools, shaping civilizations, preserving cultures, and connecting generations. While thousands of languages have emerged and evolved over millennia, a few have withstood the test of time, remaining in use—either in daily life, liturgy, or scholarly circles—since ancient eras. 

 

Updated:May 23, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
10 Oldest Languages In The World

10 Oldest Languages In The World

These languages offer a fascinating glimpse into our collective past, showcasing the richness of human expression across centuries. In this article, we explore 10 of the oldest languages in the world, tracing their origins, historical significance, and continued relevance today.

 

Tamil

Tamil

One of the oldest classical languages with origins dating back over 2000 years.

 

Sanskrit

Sanskrit

Ancient Indo- European language, considered the language of classical Indian literature and Hindu scriptures.

 

Hebrew

Hebrew

Ancient Semitic language, sacred in Judaism, with origins dating back over 3000 years.

 

Aramaic

Aramaic

Semitic language, used in ancient Mesopotamia and spoken by Jesus Christ.

 

Greek

Greek

Ancient language with roots dating back to the 3rd millennium BCE, know for its rich literature.

 

Chinese

Chinese

Ancient language family with written records dating back over 3000 years.

 

 

Egyptian

Egyptian

Ancient language of Egypt, with hieroglyphic inscriptions  dating back to around 3200 BCE.

 

 

Farsi

Farsi

While not the earliest known language in the Indo- Iranian language family, Farsi is the longest surviving spoken language of the Iranian family of languages almost 522 BC.

 

 

Latin

Latin

Classical language of the Roman empire, influencing many European languages.

 

 

Italian

Italian

It is quite challenging to determine whether this is one of the oldest languages in the world or if it is now extinct. It’s possible that the language originated around 75 BCE, or even earlier—perhaps during the time of the Roman Republic, which was established in 509 BCE. Modern Italian is a direct descendant of Latin.

 

