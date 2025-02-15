10 Poorest Countries In The World: Bangladesh, Pakistan Absent From The List; India’s Ally Ranks... Among The Poorest Nations

10 / 11

Yemen, a close ally of Iran, ranks as the world's ninth poorest country, with a GDP of $16.22 billion and a population of approximately 34.4 million. Years of civil war and political instability have crippled its economy, causing widespread devastation. The conflict has displaced millions internally, destroyed infrastructure, and severely disrupted agriculture, leading to shortages of essential resources like food, water, and medicine. As a result, millions depend on humanitarian aid from organizations such as the United Nations for survival.