NewsPhotos10 Richest Countries: Check Wealth, Position And More; What Is India's Rank?
10 Richest Countries: Check Wealth, Position And More; What Is India's Rank?

Several nations lead the global economy with high income levels, advanced infrastructure, and strong financial systems. From oil-rich states to innovation-driven economies, each country on the list showcases various factors contributing to its wealth. According a Forbes report, dated August 14, 2025, here are the Top 10 Richest Countries In The World: 

 

Updated:Oct 20, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Parameters

Parameters

The Forbes reports used the data from UBS's 2025 Global Wealth Report which was measured in USD billions. 

Richest Country

Richest Country

According to the report, the United States is the richest country in the world with a wealth of USD 163,117 billion. 

Top 5

Top 5

2- China- $91,082 billion 3- Japan- $21,332 billion 4- United Kingdom- $18,056 billion 5- Germany- $17,695 billion

India's Rank

India's Rank

The Forbes report listed India at rank 6 with a total wealth of $16,008 billion. 

Top 10

Top 10

7- France ($15,508 billion) 8- Canada ($11,550 billion) 9- South Korea ($11,041 billion) 10- Italy ($10,600 billion)

Where Are Australia, Russia, And Switzerland?

Where Are Australia, Russia, And Switzerland?

In the Forbes report, this is the total wealth of Australia, Russia, and Switzerland:

- At 11th position, Australia's total wealth is $10,500 billion - At number 15, Switzerland's total wealth is $4,914 billion - At 17, its total wealth is $4,608 billion

Who Is At 50th?

Who Is At 50th?

At 50th is Uruguay with a total wealth of $226 billion. 

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik

World's top 10 richest countriesRichest countries listWorld's richest countriesrichest countries
8
