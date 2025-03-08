Advertisement
10 Richest Women In The World: No Ambani, No Adani....THIS Indian Lady Is On The List

Women Billionaires Global List 2025: Women are steadily strengthening their presence among the world's wealthiest, making up 13.3% of global billionaires in the previous year, as per Forbes' 2024 rankings. The 2025 list includes well-known figures along with noteworthy newcomers, reflecting changes in net worth and rankings. India’s richest woman, Savitri Jindal & family, also secures a spot on this year’s global list.

 

Updated:Mar 08, 2025, 06:20 AM IST
10 Richest Women In The World

10 Richest Women In The World

Here's a list of 10 richest women in the world. Let's explore their names along with their net worth.

Alice Walton

Alice Walton

Alice Walton, with a net worth of $112.5 billion, remains a leading billionaire and heir to the Walmart fortune, solidifying her position among the world's wealthiest individuals in 2025.  

 

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family, with a net worth of $74.4 billion, continue to lead as the world's richest woman, backed by their L’Oréal empire in 2025. 

 

Julia Koch

Julia Koch

Julia Koch and family, with a net worth of $74.2 billion, maintain their wealth and influence through Koch Industries, ranking among the world's richest in 2025.  

 

Jacqueline Mars

Jacqueline Mars

Jacqueline Mars, with a net worth of $42.3 billion, remains a prominent billionaire, backed by her family’s confectionery giant, Mars Inc., in 2025. 

 

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, with a net worth of $39.0 billion, continues to be a key figure in global shipping, backed by the success of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group in 2025. 

 

Abigail Johnson

Abigail Johnson

Abigail Johnson, with a net worth of $36.0 billion, remains a powerful force in finance, leading Fidelity Investments and securing her place among the world's wealthiest in 2025.  

 

Savitri Jindal & Family

Savitri Jindal & Family

Savitri Jindal & family, with a net worth of $32.3 billion, continue to be a dominant force in business, driven by the success of JSW Group in 2025. 

 

MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott, with a net worth of $32.3 billion, remains one of the world's wealthiest women, largely due to her Amazon fortune, while continuing her impactful philanthropic efforts in 2025. 

 

Miriam Adelson And Family

Miriam Adelson And Family

Miriam Adelson & family, with a net worth of $31.5 billion, continue to hold significant wealth through their stake in Las Vegas Sands, a global casino and resort empire, in 2025.  

 

Marilyn Simons And Family

Marilyn Simons And Family

Marilyn Simons And Family, with a net worth of $31.0 billion, maintain their fortune through hedge fund investments, securing a spot among the world's wealthiest in 2025. 

