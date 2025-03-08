10 Richest Women In The World: No Ambani, No Adani....THIS Indian Lady Is On The List
Women Billionaires Global List 2025: Women are steadily strengthening their presence among the world's wealthiest, making up 13.3% of global billionaires in the previous year, as per Forbes' 2024 rankings. The 2025 list includes well-known figures along with noteworthy newcomers, reflecting changes in net worth and rankings. India’s richest woman, Savitri Jindal & family, also secures a spot on this year’s global list.
10 Richest Women In The World
Here's a list of 10 richest women in the world. Let's explore their names along with their net worth.
Alice Walton
Alice Walton, with a net worth of $112.5 billion, remains a leading billionaire and heir to the Walmart fortune, solidifying her position among the world's wealthiest individuals in 2025.
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family, with a net worth of $74.4 billion, continue to lead as the world's richest woman, backed by their L’Oréal empire in 2025.
Julia Koch
Julia Koch and family, with a net worth of $74.2 billion, maintain their wealth and influence through Koch Industries, ranking among the world's richest in 2025.
Jacqueline Mars
Jacqueline Mars, with a net worth of $42.3 billion, remains a prominent billionaire, backed by her family’s confectionery giant, Mars Inc., in 2025.
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, with a net worth of $39.0 billion, continues to be a key figure in global shipping, backed by the success of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group in 2025.
Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson, with a net worth of $36.0 billion, remains a powerful force in finance, leading Fidelity Investments and securing her place among the world's wealthiest in 2025.
Savitri Jindal & Family
Savitri Jindal & family, with a net worth of $32.3 billion, continue to be a dominant force in business, driven by the success of JSW Group in 2025.
MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott, with a net worth of $32.3 billion, remains one of the world's wealthiest women, largely due to her Amazon fortune, while continuing her impactful philanthropic efforts in 2025.
Miriam Adelson And Family
Miriam Adelson & family, with a net worth of $31.5 billion, continue to hold significant wealth through their stake in Las Vegas Sands, a global casino and resort empire, in 2025.
Marilyn Simons And Family
Marilyn Simons And Family, with a net worth of $31.0 billion, maintain their fortune through hedge fund investments, securing a spot among the world's wealthiest in 2025.
