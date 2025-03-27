Advertisement
10 Safest Countries In The World Where You Can Roam Alone Whole Night Without Fear

Here are the top 10 safest countries in the world. 

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
1 Andorra

The small principality of Andorra is in the mountains of the Pyrenees between Spain and France. Its capital is Andorra la Vella and the language spoken is Catalan. 

2 United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a nation located in the western part of Asia, the Middle East, and is made up of seven emirates. 

3 Qatar

Qatar is a country in West Asia, as well. It is considered a wealthy country because of its large oil and natural gas reserves. 

4 Taiwan

The country is an island located in the western Pacific Ocean that lies more than 150 km off southeastern China's coast. The capital city is Taipei. 

5 Oman

Another nation from the Middle East made it to the list. The country's capital is Muscat and is home to the Royal Opera House. 

6 Isle Of Man

The Isle of Man is one of the British Isles but is not a part of the United Kingdom (UK). 

7 Hong Kong (China)

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China and was previously a British colony. 

8 Armenia

Armenia is a country that offers great views in scenic areas. The capital of the nation is Yerevan and the local language is Armenian. 

9 Singapore

Singapore is a sunny and tropical island in Southeast Asia and the city-state is home to communities including Chinese, Indians, Malays, and Eurasians. 

10 Japan

Last but not least, Japan is an island country in East Asia. The nation offers the tourists a combination of its ancient traditions and eye-catching innovations. 

Bonus Point

According to Numbeo, Pakistan (65) ranked above India (66) in the list of the world's safest countries for 2025. Moreover, the United States ranked 89th in the list. 

(All Photo Credit: Representational Images From Freepik/ Pixabay)

