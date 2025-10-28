10 Scariest Cyclones In History: From India To US | Check Full List
Cyclones stand among nature’s most powerful and destructive forces, unleashing immense winds, torrential rains, and towering waves that can transform entire regions within hours. From coastal towns to distant islands, the aftermath of these storms often lingers long after the skies clear. Each cyclone, in its wake, underscores both the fragility of human life and the unyielding strength of nature.
Cyclone Nargis, 2008 (Myanmar)
Cyclone Nargis struck Myanmar and caused devastating winds and storm surges, leaving widespread destruction across the Irrawaddy Delta. It remains one of the saddest natural disasters in the history of Southeast Asia.
Bengal Cyclone, 1942 (India)
This cyclone hit parts of Bengal, causing flooding and loss of life during an already turbulent time.
Bhola Cyclone, 1970 (Bangladesh)
The Bhola Cyclone is remembered as one of the deadliest storms in recorded history, bringing unimaginable devastation to Bangladesh (which was Pakistan then).
Typhoon Haiyan, 2013 (Philippines)
Known locally as Yolanda, this typhoon unleashed catastrophic winds and waves across the Philippines.
China Typhoon, 1922 (China)
A violent typhoon struck China’s coast, reportedly in 1922, and caused widespread destruction. It remains one of the saddest maritime tragedies in the nation's history.
Cyclone Idai, 2019 (Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Malawi)
According to reports, Cyclone Idai brought flooding and destruction across parts of various nations.
Hurricane Katrina, 2005 (US)
Katrina battered the US Coast, submerging cities and displacing many. The emotional and human toll of this storm remains deeply etched in American memory.
Super Outbreak, 1974 (US and Canada)
A tornado outbreak tore through parts of the US and Canada. It stands as a somber chapter in North American weather history.
Hurricane Mitch, 1998 (US)
Hurricane Mitch caused rain and landslides in America.
Labour Day Hurricane, 1935 (US)
This intense storm struck Florida, leaving behind destruction. It is one of the most powerful hurricanes in US history.
