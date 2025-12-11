Advertisement
10 Unhappiest Countries In The World- Afghanistan TOPS The Chart- Check If India Is On The List Or Not?
10 Unhappiest Countries In The World- Afghanistan TOPS The Chart- Check If India Is On The List Or Not?

Happiness can be quantified! Each year, The World Happiness Report evaluates global well-being using factors like social support, economic stability, life expectancy, freedom, corruption levels, and overall quality of life. 

Updated:Dec 11, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
10 Unhappiest Countries In The World

10 Unhappiest Countries In The World

While the nations at the top often receive praise for their progressive systems and high living standards, those at the bottom highlight some of humanity’s greatest challenges. Countries with the lowest rankings typically contend with conflict, economic instability, political turmoil, weak institutions, and limited access to essential services.

 

Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Afghanistan remains the least happy country globally. Persistent political instability, restricted freedoms—particularly for women and girls—and high unemployment dominate daily life. Many areas also face food insecurity, inadequate healthcare, and declining public services.

 

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone

Although Sierra Leone has made progress since its civil war, it continues to struggle with widespread poverty, unemployment, and fragile public health systems. Many communities lack consistent access to clean water, electricity, and medical care. Weak infrastructure and systemic corruption further undermine trust and overall well-being.

 

Lebanon

Lebanon

Lebanon is enduring one of the most severe economic crises in recent memory. Hyperinflation, a nearly worthless currency, prolonged political deadlock, and widespread shortages of medicines, electricity, and fuel have drastically reduced quality of life. Unreliable basic services and daily hardships, coupled with eroding public trust, have contributed to Lebanon’s very low happiness score.

 

Malawi

Malawi

Malawi remains one of the world’s poorest nations, with most of its population reliant on agriculture. Droughts, irregular rainfall, and climate shocks frequently disrupt food supplies. Limited access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities exacerbates the struggle. Economic vulnerability in rural communities keeps overall life satisfaction low.

 

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe faces severe inflation, currency instability, and high unemployment, placing immense strain on households. Shortages of essentials—from medicines to basic commodities—are common. Political tensions, low trust in state institutions, and unreliable public services contribute to widespread pessimism.

 

Botswana

Botswana

Although more stable than many neighboring countries, Botswana still ranks low in global happiness due to rising inequality. Its diamond industry has driven economic growth, but the benefits are unevenly distributed. Youth unemployment is a significant issue, and rural communities face limited opportunities.

 

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo)

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo)

The DRC’s low ranking stems from decades of conflict, political instability, and pervasive poverty. Millions are displaced, and many regions lack basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and clean water. Despite abundant natural resources, corruption and weak governance prevent the population from fully benefiting economically.

 

Yemen

Yemen

Years of civil war have left Yemen in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. Widespread famine, disease outbreaks, destroyed infrastructure, and restricted healthcare access severely affect daily life. Millions are internally displaced, and essential services, including water and electricity, remain unreliable or absent in many areas.

 

Comoros

Comoros

This small island nation faces limited economic opportunities, political instability, and heavy reliance on imports. Residents experience high unemployment, weak infrastructure, and inadequate healthcare. Geographic isolation also raises living costs, placing additional pressure on households.

 

Lesotho

Lesotho

Lesotho struggles with persistent poverty, harsh winters, limited employment, and one of the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rates in the world. Many communities rely on remittances from workers in South Africa, leaving them economically vulnerable. Access to healthcare and education remains inconsistent, particularly in remote mountainous areas.

