10 Weakest Currencies In The World: Not Pakistan, THIS Country Ranks The Lowest- Check List
The value of a currency is often seen as a sign of a country's economic strength and its connection to global trade. However, some currencies have lost their value due to economic struggles, political problems, and international pressures. Recently, Forbes released a list of the weakest currencies in the world for 2024.
Iranian Rial (IRR) 1 INR = 497 IRR
The weakest currency, with INR 1= 497 IRR, Its value has dropped due to Iran’s political and economic struggles.
Vietnamese Dong (VND) 1 INR = 299 VND
A long-time weak currency, with 1 INR = 299 VND.
Sierra Leonean Leone (SLL) 1 INR = 268 SLL
Ranked third, with INR 1 = 268 SLL. The country has faced war, political issues, poverty, and the 2014 Ebola outbreak, which worsened the economy.
Lao or Laotian Kip (LAK) 1 INR = 259 LAK
The fourth weakest currency. Laos has a small economy and relies on foreign aid and investments.
Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) 1 INR = 188 IDR
With 1 INR = 188 IDR, Indonesia’s economy has suffered due to falling natural resource prices.
Uzbekistani Som (UZS) 1 INR = 151 UZS
With 1 INR = 151 UZS, Uzbekistan is transitioning from a government-controlled to a market-based economy, affecting its currency.
Guinean Franc (GNF) 1 INR = 101 GNF
With 1 INR= 101 GNF, Political instability, corruption, and slow growth have weakened its value.
Paraguayan Guarani (PYG) 1 INR = 92 PYG
In eighth place, with INR 1 = 92 PYG. High inflation, poverty, and unemployment have impacted its strength.
Cambodian Riel (KHR) 1 INR = 47.67 KHR
With INR 1 = 47.67 KHR, the currency is rarely used in cities or by tourists, as people prefer US dollars.
Ugandan Shilling (USH) 1 INR = 43 UGX
Ranked tenth, with INR 1 = 43 UGX. It has remained weak for years, especially after economic issues during Idi Amin’s rule in the 1970s.
Trending Photos