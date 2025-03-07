Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 Weakest Currencies In The World: Not Pakistan, THIS Country Ranks The Lowest- Check List 10 Weakest Currencies In The World: Not Pakistan, THIS Country Ranks The Lowest- Check List
10 Weakest Currencies In The World: Not Pakistan, THIS Country Ranks The Lowest- Check List

The value of a currency is often seen as a sign of a country's economic strength and its connection to global trade. However, some currencies have lost their value due to economic struggles, political problems, and international pressures. Recently, Forbes released a list of the weakest currencies in the world for 2024.

 

Updated:Mar 07, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
1/10 Iranian Rial (IRR) 1 INR = 497 IRR

The weakest currency, with INR 1= 497 IRR,  Its value has dropped due to Iran's political and economic struggles.

 A long-time weak currency, with 1 INR = 299 VND.

3/10 Sierra Leonean Leone (SLL) 1 INR = 268 SLL

Ranked third, with INR 1 = 268 SLL. The country has faced war, political issues, poverty, and the 2014 Ebola outbreak, which worsened the economy.

4/10 Lao or Laotian Kip (LAK) 1 INR = 259 LAK

The fourth weakest currency. Laos has a small economy and relies on foreign aid and investments.

5/10 Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) 1 INR = 188 IDR

With 1 INR = 188 IDR, Indonesia's economy has suffered due to falling natural resource prices.

6/10 Uzbekistani Som (UZS) 1 INR = 151 UZS

With 1 INR = 151 UZS, Uzbekistan is transitioning from a government-controlled to a market-based economy, affecting its currency.

7/10 Guinean Franc (GNF) 1 INR = 101 GNF

With 1 INR= 101 GNF, Political instability, corruption, and slow growth have weakened its value.

8/10 Paraguayan Guarani (PYG) 1 INR = 92 PYG

In eighth place, with INR 1 = 92 PYG. High inflation, poverty, and unemployment have impacted its strength.

9/10 Cambodian Riel (KHR) 1 INR = 47.67 KHR

With INR 1 = 47.67 KHR, the currency is rarely used in cities or by tourists, as people prefer US dollars.

10/10 Ugandan Shilling (USH) 1 INR = 43 UGX

Ranked tenth, with INR 1 = 43 UGX. It has remained weak for years, especially after economic issues during Idi Amin's rule in the 1970s.

