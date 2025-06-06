10 World's Most Dangerous Countries For Women In 2025: India Ranks...Pakistan, Bangladesh Not In The List
For women travelling alone, safety is a paramount concern, particularly in regions with documented issues of crime against women. To shed light on these challenges, the World Population Review's Women Danger Index offers a comprehensive look at countries where women face the highest risks. India also present in the list and check it's rank.
10 World's Most Dangerous Countries For Women In 2025
Here's a list of the 10 most dangerous countries for women in 2025, according to the Women Danger Index, along with India's standing:
South Africa
South Africa faces an alarming crisis of gender-based violence (GBV), making it a particularly unsafe country for women. This pervasive issue contributes to exceptionally low rates of women feeling secure when venturing out alone after dark. The nation also records some of the highest rates of violent crimes against women globally, reflecting a deeply entrenched problem with severe consequences for female safety.
Brazil
Brazil consistently ranks among the countries with significant risks for women, a concern highlighted by the fact that less than a third of women feel safe walking alone at night. This pervasive sense of insecurity stems from persistent issues of femicide and assaults against women, which remain critical problems, particularly in urban areas. These challenges underscore the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and greater protection for women across the country.
Russia
Russia presents a challenging environment for women, largely due to political restrictions and deeply ingrained cultural attitudes toward gender roles. These factors contribute to safety concerns, particularly for women traveling alone or venturing into isolated or less tourist-friendly regions.
Mexico
Mexico faces a significant and concerning issue with violence against women, which poses a major safety threat. The presence of drug-related crime further exacerbates this environment, especially in specific states. Consequently, female travelers are strongly advised to maintain heightened vigilance at all times to ensure their safety.
Iran
For women travelers, Iran presents unique challenges due to strict laws and deeply embedded social norms that significantly limit female freedom. This can make solo travel particularly difficult. Women are required to adhere to rigid dress codes and may experience scrutiny in public spaces. Furthermore, the legal system often does not favour women in instances of harassment or assault, which adds another layer of concern for those visiting the country.
Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic, despite its popularity, experiences high rates of crimes such as theft and sexual harassment, which pose significant threats to women tourists. Even tourist-heavy areas are not immune to violence. Therefore, female travelers should exercise extra caution, especially when alone, to ensure their safety.
Egypt
In Egypt, women frequently encounter harassment in public places, and ongoing political unrest further heightens safety risks. For women traveling alone, this can often lead to unwanted attention. Additionally, local laws and prevailing societal norms can sometimes complicate situations for female visitors, making it crucial to be aware and prepared.
Morocco
Morocco faces a concerning prevalence of domestic and sexual violence, with nearly half of its female population reporting experiences of abuse. This issue is exacerbated by certain cultural beliefs that unfortunately tolerate or excuse such behaviour. As a result, safety concerns are particularly heightened for solo female travelers, especially in rural areas.
India
While awareness around women's safety in India has notably increased, a significant number of cases unfortunately still go unreported, and convictions remain rare. This highlights that despite ongoing progress, risks to women's safety are still substantial across the country.
Thailand
While generally perceived as tourist-friendly, Thailand grapples with concerning issues of trafficking and exploitation of women. As a result, solo female travelers may encounter unsafe situations, particularly within nightlife areas. It's crucial for women to remain vigilant, especially at night, to ensure their safety.
