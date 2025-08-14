10 World's Poorest Countries: Bangladesh, Pakistan Absent From The List; India’s Ally Ranks... Among The Poorest Nations
The list, which unveils the world's poorest countries marred by crippling poverty, features Madagascar, an Island nation with friendly ties to India, in the 10th spot. No mention of Bangladesh and Pakistan in the list. Check the rank of India's ally in the Top 10.
10 Poorest Countries In The World
A report in Forbes India published a list of the world's ten poorest countries, with eight of them located in Africa. The report in Forbes India mentions that the list includes poorest countries in the world in 2025 by GDP per capita PPP as estimated by International Monetary Fund (IMF) as of January 16, 2025. The ranking highlights nations struggling with severe poverty, placing Madagascar, an island nation with strong ties to India, in the 10th position. Notably, despite their economic struggles, Pakistan and Bangladesh do not appear on the list.
South Sudan
As per Forbes, the world's youngest country also bears the unfortunate title of having the lowest GDP per capita. This small East African nation, which gained independence in 2011, has a total GDP of $29.99 billion, supporting a population of 11.1 million (1.1 crore) people.
Burundi
Burundi, a small landlocked country in East Africa, is ranked as the world's second poorest nation, with a total GDP of $2.15 billion and a population of 13,459,236. Experts cite the country's fast-growing population and reliance on agriculture as major contributors to its economic struggles.
Central African Republic (CAR)
The Central African Republic, with a total GDP of $3.03 billion and a population of 5,849,358, ranks as the third poorest country in the world. Despite its abundant reserves of gold, oil, uranium, and diamonds, ongoing political instability and armed conflict have left it in a state of crisis, with 80 percent of its population living below the poverty line.
Malawi
Malawi, a southeastern African nation renowned for its stunning landscapes, ranks as the world's fourth poorest country. With a GDP of $10.78 billion and a population of 21,390,465, its heavy dependence on rain-fed agriculture makes it highly susceptible to climate change and market fluctuations, contributing significantly to its poverty.
Mozambique
Mozambique, a sparsely populated nation in East Africa, ranks as the world's fifth poorest country. Despite its wealth of natural resources, the country has been severely impacted by terrorism, gang violence, natural disasters, disease, rapid population growth, low agricultural productivity, and economic inequality. A former Portuguese colony, Mozambique has a GDP of $24.55 billion and a population of 34,497,736.
Somalia
Somalia, one of Africa’s most violence-stricken nations and infamous for piracy, ranks as the world’s sixth poorest country. With a GDP of $13.89 billion and a population of 19,009,151, Somalia has been severely affected by a prolonged civil war, resulting in state collapse, economic downfall, and immense human suffering.
Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)
The Democratic Republic of the Congo, the largest nation in Sub-Saharan Africa, ranks as the world's seventh poorest country. With a total GDP of $79.24 billion and a population of 104,354,615, the country, despite its abundant cobalt and copper resources, faces a severe economic crisis. Nearly 62 percent of its population survives on less than ₹180 per day, significantly below the global poverty threshold.
Liberia
Liberia, a West African nation with a population of 5,492,486, ranks as the world's eighth poorest country, with a total GDP of just $5.05 billion. Experts attribute its persistent poverty to violent conflicts, including a brutal civil war, as well as outbreaks like Ebola.
Yemen
Yemen, a close ally of Iran, ranks as the world's ninth poorest country, with a GDP of $16.22 billion and a population of approximately 34.4 million. Years of civil war and political instability have crippled its economy, causing widespread devastation. The conflict has displaced millions internally, destroyed infrastructure, and severely disrupted agriculture, leading to shortages of essential resources like food, water, and medicine. As a result, millions depend on humanitarian aid from organizations such as the United Nations for survival.
Madagascar
According to TOI, Madagascar, an island nation and a key ally of India in the strategic Indian Ocean region, ranks as the world's 10th poorest country. With a GDP of $18.1 billion and a population of 30.3 million, its economy, largely reliant on tourism and mining, struggles despite its rich natural resources. A former French colony, Madagascar gained independence in 1960.
