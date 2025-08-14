1 / 11

A report in Forbes India published a list of the world's ten poorest countries, with eight of them located in Africa. The report in Forbes India mentions that the list includes poorest countries in the world in 2025 by GDP per capita PPP as estimated by International Monetary Fund (IMF) as of January 16, 2025. The ranking highlights nations struggling with severe poverty, placing Madagascar, an island nation with strong ties to India, in the 10th position. Notably, despite their economic struggles, Pakistan and Bangladesh do not appear on the list.