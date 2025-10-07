11 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In The World

photoDetails

Discover 11 of the world’s most extreme places to live—where daily life unfolds in the shadow of volcanoes, toxic pollution, subzero temperatures, and profound isolation, as highlighted by Architectural Digest. For many, the concept of "home" conjures images of comfort, security, and familiarity. But around the world, there are places where daily life is defined not by routine, but by resilience in the face of extreme and often dangerous conditions.