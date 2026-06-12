2 residents per square kilometer: Here’s top 10 least densely populated countries in the world
When we think of crowded countries, nations such as India, Bangladesh, and Singapore often come to mind. However, some countries have enormous land areas but surprisingly small populations, resulting in extremely low population density. Here are the 10 least densely populated countries in the world.
Mongolia
Population Density: Around 2 people per sq km
Namibia
Population Density: Around 3 people per sq km
Australia
Population Density: Around 3.5 people per sq km
Iceland
Population Density: Around 4 people per sq km
Suriname
Population Density: Around 4 people per sq km
Libya
Population Density: Around 4 people per sq km
Canada
Canada Population Density: Around 4 people per sq km
Botswana
Population Density: Around 5 people per sq km
Guyana
Population Density: Around 5 people per sq km
Mauritania
Population Density: Around 5 people per sq km
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