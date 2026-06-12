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NewsPhotos2 residents per square kilometer: Here’s top 10 least densely populated countries in the world
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2 residents per square kilometer: Here’s top 10 least densely populated countries in the world

When we think of crowded countries, nations such as India, Bangladesh, and Singapore often come to mind. However, some countries have enormous land areas but surprisingly small populations, resulting in extremely low population density. Here are the 10 least densely populated countries in the world.

 

Updated:Jun 12, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
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Mongolia

1/10
Mongolia

Population Density: Around 2 people per sq km

 

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Namibia

2/10
Namibia

Population Density: Around 3 people per sq km

 

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Australia

3/10
Australia

Population Density: Around 3.5 people per sq km

 

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Iceland

4/10
Iceland

Population Density: Around 4 people per sq km

 

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Suriname

5/10
Suriname

Population Density: Around 4 people per sq km

 

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Libya

6/10
Libya

Population Density: Around 4 people per sq km

 

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Canada

7/10
Canada

Canada Population Density: Around 4 people per sq km

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Botswana

8/10
Botswana

Population Density: Around 5 people per sq km

 

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Guyana

9/10
Guyana

Population Density: Around 5 people per sq km

 

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Mauritania

10/10
Mauritania

Population Density: Around 5 people per sq km

 

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top 10 least densely populated countries
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