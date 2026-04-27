2 Streets, 30 People: Is this the world’s smallest town?
We have heard about the world’s smallest country, the Vatican City, but are we curious enough to know about the world’s smallest town? In the vast landscape of Europe lies a magnificent yet mysterious town with just 2 lanes and 30 people.
Yes, the town is not from a movie but a real fairytale-esque village in Croatia.
Istria, Croatia, is home to ‘Hum’, widely known as the smallest city in the world. At an elevation of 349 meters, this tiny hilltop town offers sweeping panoramic views of the surrounding rolling hills and lush forests.
Although it does not hold Guinness World Records, it is considered the tiniest town due to its sheer size and population. (Image: Explore Istria, Croatia)
With only about 30 inhabitants and just two narrow stone streets, Hum’s tiny size is remarkable. The town is a living monument to medieval architecture and culture. Its history is both rich and remarkably unusual.
Hum’s history dates back to the 11th century, when the first houses were built. (Image: Explore Istria, Croatia)
At that time, Istria belonged to the Frankish Empire. Count Ulrich, I constructed and rebuilt several castles across the empire, including those in Hum.
In 1102, Ulrich II granted Hum to the Patriarchate of Aquileia. This marked the first recorded mention of the name “Hum.” For the following five centuries, the town remained under the control of the Patriarchate and was known as a fortified city. (Image: Explore Istria, Croatia)
Today, Hum stands as a rare and well-preserved example of early medieval urban development. The castle was built within defensive walls, with the settlement growing alongside it.
Remarkably, the entire town has remained strictly within its original medieval walls since the 11th century, with no new buildings ever constructed outside them. (Image: Explore Istria, Croatia)
Throughout its history, Hum frequently suffered from conflicts, raids, and wars. Its fortifications were repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt. The town’s present appearance was largely completed in the 19th century with the construction of the Church of Saint Peter and Paul. (Image: Explore Istria, Croatia)
Today, Hum stands as a rare gem, a unique village where time seems to have stood still within its ancient stone walls. In a world full of ever-growing cities, this tiny Croatian settlement reminds us that sometimes the smallest places hold the greatest stories. (Image: Explore Istria, Croatia)
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