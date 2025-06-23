30 Crore Salary To Switch On And Off A Light: Yet No One Wants It - Check World's Toughest Job
A high-paying job at the iconic Pharos of Alexandria pays Rs 30 crores, offers luxury but comes with an unexpected and daunting challenge that few can face. Discover why this position remains one of the most difficult in the world.
The Historical Incident
Captain Moresius, a famous sailor, once encountered a storm in the vicinity of Alexandria, Egypt.
The area was filled with massive, hidden rocks, leading to his ship's capsizing and significant loss of life and property. This incident highlighted the need for a guiding light to help ships navigate safely.
The Decision to Build the Lighthouse
The ruler of the time recognized the necessity of a navigational aid and summoned an architect.
The architect was instructed to build a tower in the middle of the sea to provide light and guide ships away from the dangerous rocks.
Construction of the Pharos of Alexandria
The lighthouse was built on the island of Pharos in the port of Alexandria, Egypt. It became known as 'The Pharos of Alexandria,' one of the greatest engineering marvels of its time.
A large fire was lit inside the lighthouse, and its light was magnified using lenses to reach far distances.
Significance of the Pharos of Alexandria
The lighthouse became crucial for safe navigation, preventing shipwrecks and saving lives. It was the world’s first lighthouse, setting a precedent for similar constructions worldwide.
Initially, lighthouses were built on coastlines, and later in rocky areas; with the discovery of electricity, they evolved to use electric lights.
The Job of the Lighthouse Keeper
The lighthouse keeper's primary responsibility was to ensure that the light never went out. Despite a massive annual salary of Rs 30 crores, the job was considered the toughest in the world due to its isolated and dangerous nature.
The keeper had to stay alone amidst the sea, endure dangerous storms, and ensure the light remained on at all times.
Challenges of the Job
The lighthouse was often battered by high sea waves, which sometimes completely covered it, putting the keeper's life at risk.
The solitary nature of the job, combined with the extreme conditions, made it difficult for anyone to take on this role, despite the high salary and minimal tasks.
