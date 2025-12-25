47 Million Year Old, 1000 Kg, 50-Foot Long Snake Discovered In This Indian State

7 / 7

Early snakes, dating back over 160 million years, first emerged in the oceans. Fossil records have gradually illuminated their remarkable journey of evolution and adaptation to land. The discovery of Vasuki stands as one of the most dramatic and awe-inspiring examples of the immense scale these ancient creatures could achieve. And to end with, you must not forget that it was Vasuki which was used as a rope during Samudra Manthan.