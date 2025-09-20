5 Countries That Offer Easiest Visas For Students, Not Canada Or USA - CHECK LIST
Every year, a large number of Indian students choose to pursue higher education abroad in search of better academic opportunities, educational exposure, and career prospects. But the things that attract students for international educational programs is more than just academia its also getting to know new culture, people, and countries. While the process of moving abroad involves careful planning, from securing admissions to obtaining visas, many students see it as a valuable investment in their future. Here are 5 Countries That Offer the Easiest Visas For Students:
Student Visas
Thousands of Indian students go abroad to pursue higher education as they seek global exposure, quality education, and better career opportunities.
France
According to media reports, the acceptance rate for France is around 85 percent. The visa processing in quicker as well.
Data of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in France as of January 1, 2024, was 9,500.
Germany
Reports also show that Germany has a high acceptance rate of 90 percent. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in Germany as of January 1, 2024, was 42,997.
Philippines
The approval rate for the Philippines student visa is between 75 and 80 percent, making it a popular choice.
MEA data showed that the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the Philippines as of January 1, 2024, was 9,665.
Poland
Poland reportedly has a high student visa acceptance rate at around 95 percent. As per MEA, the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in Poland as of January 1, 2024, was 4,000.
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
The approval rate for student visas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is between 70 and 80 percent, as per reports.
According to MEA, the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the UAE as of January 1, 2024, was 25,000.
