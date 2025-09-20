Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2962404https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/5-countries-that-offer-easiest-visas-for-students-not-canada-or-usa-check-list-2962404
NewsPhotos5 Countries That Offer Easiest Visas For Students, Not Canada Or USA - CHECK LIST
photoDetails

5 Countries That Offer Easiest Visas For Students, Not Canada Or USA - CHECK LIST

Every year, a large number of Indian students choose to pursue higher education abroad in search of better academic opportunities, educational exposure, and career prospects. But the things that attract students for international educational programs is more than just academia its also getting to know new culture, people, and countries. While the process of moving abroad involves careful planning, from securing admissions to obtaining visas, many students see it as a valuable investment in their future. Here are 5 Countries That Offer the Easiest Visas For Students: 

Updated:Sep 20, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Student Visas

1/7
Student Visas

Thousands of Indian students go abroad to pursue higher education as they seek global exposure, quality education, and better career opportunities.

Follow Us

France

2/7
France

According to media reports, the acceptance rate for France is around 85 percent. The visa processing in quicker as well. 

Data of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in France as of January 1, 2024, was 9,500. 

Follow Us

Germany

3/7
Germany

Reports also show that Germany has a high acceptance rate of 90 percent. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in Germany as of January 1, 2024, was 42,997. 

Follow Us

Philippines

4/7
Philippines

The approval rate for the Philippines student visa is between 75 and 80 percent, making it a popular choice. 

MEA data showed that the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the Philippines as of January 1, 2024, was 9,665. 

Follow Us

Poland

5/7
Poland

Poland reportedly has a high student visa acceptance rate at around 95 percent. As per MEA, the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in Poland as of January 1, 2024, was 4,000. 

Follow Us

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

6/7
United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The approval rate for student visas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is between 70 and 80 percent, as per reports. 

According to MEA, the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the UAE as of January 1, 2024, was 25,000. 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
Student VisaIndian students abroadInternational Student Visa
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind vs Pak
India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match Against Pakistan: Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana OUT; Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy IN, Sanju Samson To Bat At...
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For September 22- 28: Leo's Love Life Is Going Quite Well, Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
Mahmood Akram
Meet 19-Year-Old Who Speaks 46 Languages, Set World Records By Age 12 For….—Not From US, China, Pakistan; He’s From…
camera icon8
title
Private engineering universities India
Top-Ranked Private Universities For Engineering In India According To NIRF Ranking 2025
camera icon8
title
Goddess Lakshmi's Owl
Why Goddess Lakshmi Rides On Owl? Know Secrets From Streets Of Kashi And Ancient Scriptures