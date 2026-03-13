5 most scenic flight routes in the world that you must take once | Check route, Ticket price
Flying can be more than simply travelling between two destinations. Some routes offer breathtaking views of mountains, oceans and glaciers that turn the journey itself into a memorable experience. From the Himalayas to dramatic coastlines, here are five of the most scenic flight routes in the world that every traveller should experience at least once.
Cape Town to George, South Africa
Approx. Ticket Price: ₹8,000-₹15,000
Flying along South Africa’s famous Garden Route provides sweeping views of rugged cliffs, sandy beaches, and lush greenery. The constantly changing coastal scenery makes this journey one of the most beautiful short flights in the world.
Vancouver to Victoria, Canada
Approx. Ticket Price: ₹12,000-₹20,000
Often operated by seaplanes, this route offers stunning aerial views of the Pacific coastline. Travellers can enjoy sights of forested islands, clear blue waters, and picturesque harbours as the aircraft glides over the Gulf Islands.
Queenstown to Milford Sound, New Zealand
Approx. Ticket Price: ₹20,000-₹35,000
Passengers on this route witness the dramatic landscapes of New Zealand’s South Island. The flight showcases snow-covered mountains, glacial lakes, and spectacular fjords before arriving at the breathtaking Milford Sound.
Kathmandu to Lukla, Nepal
Approx. Ticket Price: ₹15,000-₹30,000
This short Himalayan flight offers extraordinary views of towering peaks and remote mountain settlements. The journey leads to Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest, and is famous for both its scenery and its thrilling landing at one of the world’s most challenging airports.
Delhi to Leh, India
Approx. Ticket Price: ₹7,000-₹18,000
This is widely regarded as one of the most breathtaking flight routes in India. As the aircraft approaches Leh, passengers are treated to sweeping views of the snow-covered Himalayas, deep valleys, and rugged mountain terrain. The dramatic descent into Ladakh makes this journey particularly memorable.
Trending Photos