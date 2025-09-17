6 Budget-Friendly Foreign Travel Destinations Offering Visa On Arrival For Indians
Planning an international trip on a budget? Several countries offer Indians visa on arrival, making travel easier and more affordable. From scenic beaches to cultural escapes, these destinations provide memorable experiences without heavy expenses. Explore six budget-friendly foreign countries where you can simply pack your bags, land, and start your adventure hassle-free with visa on arrival.
Angola
Angola offers travelers visa-on-arrival facilities, making it easier to explore this culturally rich and naturally beautiful country. Known for its stunning coastline, waterfalls, and wildlife, Angola is gradually becoming a budget-friendly option. Food, local transport, and accommodations are relatively affordable compared to other African nations, making it ideal for travelers seeking an offbeat yet cost-effective experience.
Indonesia
Indonesia is a top choice for budget travelers, offering visa-on-arrival access and endless attractions. With its beautiful beaches, lush forests, and vibrant culture, Indonesia provides incredible value for money. Affordable accommodations, inexpensive street food, and cheap transport make it easy to explore Bali, Yogyakarta, and Jakarta. It’s perfect for those who want a tropical escape without spending too much.
Laos
Laos, with its visa-on-arrival facility, is one of Southeast Asia’s most affordable travel destinations. Known for its peaceful landscapes, ancient temples, and laid-back atmosphere, it’s a paradise for budget travelers. Street food, guesthouses, and transport are extremely cheap, making it possible to explore places like Luang Prabang and Vang Vieng while keeping expenses low.
Madagascar
Madagascar offers visa-on-arrival entry, making it easier for budget-conscious travelers to explore its unique biodiversity and landscapes. Known for its lemurs, rainforests, and stunning beaches, the country is relatively affordable. Local markets and guesthouses keep costs low, while public transport provides budget travel options. Madagascar is ideal for those seeking adventure and nature without stretching their budget.
Iran
Iran grants visa-on-arrival to many nationalities, offering travelers the chance to explore its historic cities, stunning architecture, and warm hospitality. Despite its rich cultural heritage, Iran remains one of the most budget-friendly destinations. Food, transport, and accommodation are very affordable, allowing tourists to experience cities like Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz on a modest budget.
Qatar
Qatar, though modern and luxurious, can be explored affordably thanks to visa-on-arrival access. Budget travelers can enjoy cultural sites like Souq Waqif, the Museum of Islamic Art, and Doha Corniche without overspending. Public transport is cheap, and affordable eateries are widely available. With proper planning, Qatar offers a balance of tradition and modernity within a reasonable budget.
Cameroon
Cameroon provides visa-on-arrival and is considered one of Africa’s underrated budget-friendly destinations. Known as “Africa in miniature,” it offers diverse landscapes, from mountains and beaches to wildlife reserves. Local guesthouses, cheap public transport, and affordable meals make it easy for travelers to explore without overspending. Cameroon is perfect for adventure seekers wanting an authentic African experience on a budget.
(Visa on arrival Credits: Ministry of External Affairs)
