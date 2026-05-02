6 engineering marvels of the world: From Norway’s Abyss to Brenner in Alps, these tunnels defy science; 2 Indian projects in elite list
World's deepest to highest tunnels: The world today is full of engineering marvels, be it highest railway bridge or longest railway tunnel. On May 1, India got a Guinness World Record crtificate for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link for having the world's widest underground tunnel of 22.33 meters. While India achieved already achieved this feat, there are at least four projects nearing completion across the world and two in India that have defied science for their sheer engineering feat. From the crushing pressures of the North Sea to the oxygen-thin peaks of the Himalayas, 2026 is the year of the 'Super-Tunnel'. These six engineering marvels are defying the limits of geology and physics.
1. Rogfast Tunnel, Norway
The Rogfast tunnel in Norway plunging 392 meters below sea level. It is set to become the world’s deepest and longest undersea road tunnel. It spans 27 kilometers under the seat and creates a subterranean world including a first-of-its-kind undersea roundabout. To combat 'tunnel fatigue', engineers are installing dynamic lighting that mimics a sunrise. This will help drivers stay alert while traveling through the pitch-black bedrock of the Norwegian fjords. (Image: Rogfast Tunnel interior section/Looking 4 YouTube)
2. Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link
After the undersea tunnel, it's time for the world's longest immersed tunnel. Connecting Denmark and Germany, Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link tunnel is built on land as 89 massive concrete sections—each weighing 73,000 tonnes. Then these concrete tunnels are floated out and sunk into a trench 40 meters deep on the Baltic seabed. This 'Lego-style' engineering allows for a 10-minute car journey that previously required a 45-minute ferry, making it the world’s longest immersed tunnel. (Image: Pre-cast concrete sections for Fehmarnbelt tunnel / FemernS YouTube)
3. Brenner Base Tunnel
What do you get when you slice Alps? The answer is Brenner Base Tunnel. Once completed, this will be the longest underground rail link in the world (64 km), running from Austria to Italy. The 'science-defying' part? It sits beneath 1,600 meters of solid Alpine rock, where temperatures can reach a sweltering 45°C. Engineers have to use massive cooling systems just to keep the machinery from melting. They are ensuring that the tunnel remains perfectly level to allow high-speed trains to fly through at 250 km/h. Engineers are currently overcoming 'squeezing rock' conditions that threaten to crush the Tunnel Boring Machines. (Image: A map of Brenner Base Tunnel showing difficutl terrain/B1M YouTube)
4. Zojila Tunnel, India
Literally being made into 'Death Zone' due to very low air, the construction of Zojilla tunnel threatens to take lives of the workers. Set to be Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel, the Zojila project is a game-changer for Ladakh region. It's being built at an altitude of over 11,500 feet. Workers face sub-zero temperatures and oxygen-thin air that makes even basic construction a feat of endurance. By replacing the treacherous Zojila Pass, this tunnel ensures that the border remains connected to the rest of the country even during the harshest Himalayan winters. (Image: ANI)
5. Mumbai–Ahmedabad Undersea Link, India
India is carving its first undersea tunnel—a 7-kilometer stretch beneath the Thane Creek for the Bullet Train project. Using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), engineers are working through complex marine strata where the pressure of the Arabian Sea is a constant threat. It’s a landmark moment for Indian infrastructure, bringing 'Shinkansen-level' precision to the subcontinent's seabed. (Image: An inside view of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Undersea Link/NHSRCL)
6. The Seikan Tunnel, Japan
An old marvel in the list, the Seikan Tunnel remains a legend because it was built through an active volcanic zone. It connects the islands of Honshu and Hokkaido, sitting 100 meters below the seabed. What makes it defy science today is the 'tunnel within a tunnel' maintenance system required to keep the seawater from reclaiming the tracks. This is a 24x7 battle against the corrosive power of the Pacific Ocean. (Pic: Japanese workers inside the Seikan Tunnel during construction/JRTT YouTube)
Trending Photos