6 engineering marvels of the world: From Norway’s Abyss to Brenner in Alps, these tunnels defy science; 2 Indian projects in elite list

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World's deepest to highest tunnels: The world today is full of engineering marvels, be it highest railway bridge or longest railway tunnel. On May 1, India got a Guinness World Record crtificate for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link for having the world's widest underground tunnel of 22.33 meters. While India achieved already achieved this feat, there are at least four projects nearing completion across the world and two in India that have defied science for their sheer engineering feat. From the crushing pressures of the North Sea to the oxygen-thin peaks of the Himalayas, 2026 is the year of the 'Super-Tunnel'. These six engineering marvels are defying the limits of geology and physics.