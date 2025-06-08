7 Apples From Around The World That Deserve A Spot In Your Fruit Bowl
There are a variety of apples which you should know about and try once in your lifetime. From Japan’s sweet Fuji to Australia’s tart Granny Smith, these apples from around the world offer unique tastes and textures. And many more varieties each that adds flavor and nutrition to your fruit bowl. Also these are Ideal for snacking, baking, or salads.
Fuji (Japan):
This apple variety originated from Japan. Because of their crisp, super sweetness, and juiciness, these are one of the most popular varieties of apples globally. Also, they are large, dense, and have a longer shelf life. You can prepare snacks and desserts for your kids as they have a balanced flavor.
Granny Smith (Australia):
This apple from Australia is known for its tart, tangy flavour and also firm texture. You can use them in baking as they have the ability to hold shape and also flavor when cooked.And perfect for salads as well.
Honeycrisp (USA):
Known for their explosive crunch and sweet-tart balance these varieties were developed in Minnesota, also they are visually very appealing. These apples are way too juicy and refreshing and also ideal for salads.
Pink Lady (Australia):
They are also known as cripps pink and as the name suggests they are sweet with a slight tartness. They were originally developed in Australia and considered ideal for fresh snacking and cooking. Also popular in markets due to their blush pink and extended shelf life.
Golden Delicious (USA):
A vibrant variety of apples that have mellow sweetness and have yellow skin. They are way too versatile and because of their versatile nature they can be used in everything from pies to sauces, also the soft texture makes them easy to blend or bake. They were originated in West Virginia.
Gala (New Zealand):
This variety is from New Zealand and is small in size but sweet and fragrant. Also it has a red-orange striped appearance. Perfect for kids' lunch and snacking. Considered among the top-selling apples worldwide.
Red Delicious (USA):
These apples are popular for their deep red color and elongated shape, and are mild in flavour with soft texture. They are less favoured for cooking but are eaten raw and also sometimes used for decorative fruit displays.
Trending Photos