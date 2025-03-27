Advertisement
7 Breathtaking Must-Visit Museums In The World: France To Vatican City, Check Mind-Blowing Inside Images
photoDetails

7 Breathtaking Must-Visit Museums In The World: France To Vatican City, Check Mind-Blowing Inside Images

7 Breathtaking Must-Visit Museums In The World: Today, let's take a look at some of the most talked about and iconic museums around the world.

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 08:51 AM IST
7 Breathtaking Must-Visit Museums In The World

1/8
7 Breathtaking Must-Visit Museums In The World

Today, let's take a look at some of the most talked about and iconic museums around the world. We bet your jaws will be on the floor, admiring the ancient architechture of these tall buildings which are not only majestic in appeal but also are a house of rich heritage, art and culture.

(Pic Courtesy: Freepik)

The Louvre, France

2/8
The Louvre, France

The Louvre Museum is a world-famous museum located in France. It was built in 1793. Pic Courtesy: Freepik

Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, USA

3/8
Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, USA

Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum focuses on the history of aviation and space exploration. It was built in 1976. Pic Courtesy: https://airandspace.si.edu/

British Museum, England

4/8
British Museum, England

The British Museum is one of the largest museums in the world. It was built in 1753. Pic Courtesy: Freepik

Vatican Museums, Vatican City

5/8
Vatican Museums, Vatican City

Vatican Museums is located in the heart of Vatican City. It has a massive collection of artefacts by the Popes across the centuries. It was built in 1506. Pic Courtesy: Freepik

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, USA

6/8
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, USA

This one is in New York City and interestingly, the famous MET Gala event is organised at this museum as a fundraiser benefit. It was built in 1870. Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia

State Hermitage Museum, Russia

7/8
State Hermitage Museum, Russia

The State Hermitage Museum is in St Petersburg, Russia. It was built in 1764. Pic Courtesy: Freepik

Prado Museum, Spain

8/8
Prado Museum, Spain

The Prado Museum or Museo del Prado is in Madrid, Spain. It was built in 1819. Pic Courtesy: Freepik

