7 Breathtaking Must-Visit Museums In The World: France To Vatican City, Check Mind-Blowing Inside Images
Today, let's take a look at some of the most talked about and iconic museums around the world. We bet your jaws will be on the floor, admiring the ancient architechture of these tall buildings which are not only majestic in appeal but also are a house of rich heritage, art and culture.
(Pic Courtesy: Freepik)
The Louvre, France
The Louvre Museum is a world-famous museum located in France. It was built in 1793. Pic Courtesy: Freepik
Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, USA
Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum focuses on the history of aviation and space exploration. It was built in 1976. Pic Courtesy: https://airandspace.si.edu/
British Museum, England
The British Museum is one of the largest museums in the world. It was built in 1753. Pic Courtesy: Freepik
Vatican Museums, Vatican City
Vatican Museums is located in the heart of Vatican City. It has a massive collection of artefacts by the Popes across the centuries. It was built in 1506. Pic Courtesy: Freepik
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, USA
This one is in New York City and interestingly, the famous MET Gala event is organised at this museum as a fundraiser benefit. It was built in 1870. Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia
State Hermitage Museum, Russia
The State Hermitage Museum is in St Petersburg, Russia. It was built in 1764. Pic Courtesy: Freepik
Prado Museum, Spain
The Prado Museum or Museo del Prado is in Madrid, Spain. It was built in 1819. Pic Courtesy: Freepik
