7 countries in the world without any river: Check their location, names
7 countries in world without any river: For thousands of years, rivers have been the backbone of human settlement, the Nile built Egypt, the Indus shaped South Asia, and the Thames gave London its reason to exist. Yet scattered across the globe are nations that have never known a permanent river, and have found ways to survive, even thrive, without one. Their stories are as much about human ingenuity as they are about geography.
1. Saudi Arabia
The largest country on earth without a permanent river, Saudi Arabia is dominated by vast desert stretches that leave little room for flowing water. What it does have are wadis, dry riverbeds that briefly come alive after a rare desert downpour, only to parch and crack within days. For longer-term water needs, the kingdom taps into ancient underground reserves that accumulated over millennia. (Photo Credit: Freepik)
2. United Arab Emirates
The UAE's punishing climate makes sustained river flow essentially impossible. Seasonal wadis do appear after rainfall, but they are short-lived and unreliable. (Photo Credit: Freepik)
3. Qatar
Qatar's flat, sun-baked terrain and scant annual rainfall mean there are no rivers, streams, or natural lakes to speak of. What little groundwater exists beneath the surface is finite and replenishes far too slowly to meet modern demand. (Photo Credit: Freepik)
4. Kuwait
Few countries face a more extreme natural water deficit than Kuwait. Today, desalinated seawater is the lifeblood of the country, supplemented by freshwater imports when demand peaks. (Photo Credit: Freepik)
5. Bahrain
Bahrain's relationship with water has a certain historical romance to it. Before modern infrastructure arrived, the island nation drew from natural freshwater springs hidden beneath the seabed, a remarkable quirk of geology that once supported early farming communities and trade routes. (Photo Credit: Freepik)
6. Oman
Oman comes closest among these seven to having rivers in any meaningful sense, though none of its waterways qualify as permanent. Its wadis run with vigour after monsoon rains, offering enough seasonal water to sustain agriculture in certain regions. Omanis have long relied on a traditional irrigation network known as the aflaj, a system of channels that distributes wadi water across farmland with remarkable efficiency. But when the rains stop, the channels go dry, and the cycle begins again. (Photo Credit: IANS)
7. Maldives
The Maldives presents a different kind of challenge altogether. Made up entirely of low-lying coral islands, the archipelago simply has no elevation from which a river could ever form. There are no hills, no streams, no lakes. Rainwater percolates into the ground, forming what are known as freshwater lenses, thin, fragile layers of water sitting just beneath the surface. (Photo Credit: IANS)
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