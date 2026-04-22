7 countries in the world without any river: Check their location, names

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english

3039968

7 countries in world without any river: For thousands of years, rivers have been the backbone of human settlement, the Nile built Egypt, the Indus shaped South Asia, and the Thames gave London its reason to exist. Yet scattered across the globe are nations that have never known a permanent river, and have found ways to survive, even thrive, without one. Their stories are as much about human ingenuity as they are about geography.