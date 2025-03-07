7 Countries Outside India That Celebrate Holi in a Big Way
Holi, the festival of colors, transcends borders and is celebrated with unique traditions in various countries. Here's a glimpse of how this vibrant festival is enjoyed globally.
Nepal
Holi is a major celebration in Nepal, featuring feasts, dancing, singing, and bonfires that create an electrifying atmosphere
United States
Cities like New York, Houston, and Chicago host lively Holi events with color throws and cultural performances.
Canada
In Vancouver and Toronto, Holi celebrations promote multicultural unity with vibrant festivities.
United Kingdom
London leads the way with large-scale Holi events, bringing together Indians and British citizens to celebrate.
Mauritius
Holi marks the beginning of spring in Mauritius, celebrated with colorful rituals and as a public holiday.
Singapore
Holi in Singapore features DJ parties, water fights, and traditional sweets, enjoyed by all communities.
Trinidad and Tobago
Known as Phagwah, Holi here includes unique traditions like purple dye and folk songs, making it a significant cultural event.
