Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2868925https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/7-countries-outside-india-that-celebrate-holi-in-a-big-way-2868925
NewsPhotos7 Countries Outside India That Celebrate Holi in a Big Way 7 Countries Outside India That Celebrate Holi in a Big Way
photoDetails

7 Countries Outside India That Celebrate Holi in a Big Way

Holi, the festival of colors, transcends borders and is celebrated with unique traditions in various countries. Here's a glimpse of how this vibrant festival is enjoyed globally.

Updated:Mar 07, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Nepal

1/7
Nepal

 Holi is a major celebration in Nepal, featuring feasts, dancing, singing, and bonfires that create an electrifying atmosphere

Follow Us

United States

2/7
United States

 Cities like New York, Houston, and Chicago host lively Holi events with color throws and cultural performances.

Follow Us

Canada

3/7
Canada

 In Vancouver and Toronto, Holi celebrations promote multicultural unity with vibrant festivities.

Follow Us

United Kingdom

4/7
United Kingdom

London leads the way with large-scale Holi events, bringing together Indians and British citizens to celebrate.

Follow Us

Mauritius

5/7
Mauritius

Holi marks the beginning of spring in Mauritius, celebrated with colorful rituals and as a public holiday.

Follow Us

Singapore

6/7
Singapore

Holi in Singapore features DJ parties, water fights, and traditional sweets, enjoyed by all communities.

Follow Us

Trinidad and Tobago

7/7
Trinidad and Tobago

 Known as Phagwah, Holi here includes unique traditions like purple dye and folk songs, making it a significant cultural event.

Follow Us
Holi celebrationsHoli outside indiafestival of colorsglobal Holi celebrationsCultural FestivalsIndian diasporacolorful festivals.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Midnight Sun
5 Stunning Countries Where You Can Experience The Midnight Sun And 24-Hour Daylight
camera icon12
title
Holi 2025
Holi 2025 Travel Guide: 10 Best Destinations In India To Experience The Vibrant Festival Of Colours
camera icon10
title
10 Weakest currencies in world
10 Weakest Currencies In The World: Not Pakistan, THIS Country Ranks The Lowest- Check List
camera icon10
title
International Womens Day
8 Incredible Road Trip Ideas For Female Friends On International Women's Day Weekend In India
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet India’s Youngest IAS Officer: Auto Driver’s Son Who Defied Odds, Cracked UPSC At…., Father Almost Stopped His Studies But…
NEWS ON ONE CLICK