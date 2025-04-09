7 Countries Where Indian Rupees Can Make You A Millionaire

6 / 7

Cambodia, home to the iconic Angkor Wat and rich Khmer heritage, uses the Cambodian Riel (KHR) as its official currency. While US Dollars are also widely accepted, the Riel is the national currency. The current exchange rate is approximately Rs 1 = 50 KHR, though it may fluctuate daily. So, if you convert Rs 1,00,000 (1 Lakh INR), you would receive around 5 million Cambodian Riel, making it a budget-friendly destination for Indian tourists.