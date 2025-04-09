7 Countries Where Indian Rupees Can Make You A Millionaire
Indian 1 Rupee Value In Other Countries: Have you ever dreamed of becoming a millionaire? With just Rs 1 Lakh, you can—at least in these 7 countries where the Indian currency holds strong value. Here are the 7 amazing destinations where your money multiplies into millions—making travel, shopping, and experiences incredibly affordable for Indian travelers.
Iran
Iran, a country rich in history and culture, uses the Iranian Rial (IRR) as its official currency. Currently, the exchange rate stands at Rs 1 = IRR 500. This means if you convert Rs 1,00,000 (1 Lakh INR), you would receive approximately 5 crore Iranian Rials, making the Rial one of the lowest-valued currencies globally.
Indonesia
Indonesia is a beautiful Southeast Asian country known for its islands, beaches, and cultural diversity. The official currency of Indonesia is the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR). As per the current exchange rate, Rs 1 (Indian Rupee) equals approximately 196 Indonesian Rupiah. This means if you convert Rs 1,00,000 (1 Lakh INR), you would get around 1.96 million IDR, making it a favorable destination for Indian travelers in terms of currency value.
Laos
Laos, a serene Southeast Asian country known for its mountains, temples, and the Mekong River, uses the Lao Kip (LAK) as its official currency. The current exchange rate is approximately Rs 1 = ₭250, though it may fluctuate slightly. So, if you convert Rs 1,00,000 (1 Lakh INR), you would get around 2.5 million Lao Kip, giving travelers a sense of high purchasing power during their visit.
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan, a culturally rich Central Asian nation known for its Silk Road cities like Samarkand and Bukhara, uses the Uzbekistani Som (UZS) as its official currency. The current exchange rate is approximately Rs 1 = UZS 150. This means if you convert Rs 1,00,000 (1 Lakh INR), you'll get around 1.5 million Uzbekistani Soms, offering good value for travelers exploring the country’s historical wonders.
Colombia
Colombia, a colourful South American country known for its coffee, culture, and scenic landscapes, uses the Colombian Peso (COP) as its official currency. The current exchange rate is approximately Rs 1 = COP 50, though it may vary slightly. So, if you're converting Rs 1,00,000 (1 Lakh INR), you would get around 5 million Colombian Pesos, giving Indian travelers considerable value during their visit.
Cambodia
Cambodia, home to the iconic Angkor Wat and rich Khmer heritage, uses the Cambodian Riel (KHR) as its official currency. While US Dollars are also widely accepted, the Riel is the national currency. The current exchange rate is approximately Rs 1 = 50 KHR, though it may fluctuate daily. So, if you convert Rs 1,00,000 (1 Lakh INR), you would receive around 5 million Cambodian Riel, making it a budget-friendly destination for Indian tourists.
Vietnam
Vietnam, a vibrant Southeast Asian country famous for its street food, scenic landscapes, and rich history, uses the Vietnamese Dong (VND) as its official currency. The exchange rate currently stands at approximately Rs 1 = ₫300, though it may vary slightly day to day. This means that Rs 1,00,000 (1 Lakh INR) is equal to around 3 million Vietnamese Dong, making it a budget-friendly destination for Indian travelers. (Image Credit: Wikipedia)
