7 Heavenly International Desserts For Every Sweet Tooth
Know about these 7 mouthwatering and finger-licking international desserts that one must try during a visit or if they ever get a chance to. These desserts include Tres Leches Cake from Mexico, Budapest Role from Hungary, an Italian dessert Tiramisu from Italy, Pavlova from New Zealand or Australia, unique ice-cream which is fried Ice-cream from Mexico, a sticky rice dessert from Japan known as Mochi and last but not the least, heartwarming dessert Gulab Jamun from India.
Tres Leches Cake:
This dessert originated in Mexico. It’s a moist, spongy dessert which is soaked in three types of milk first is evaporated milk, second is condensed milk and the third one is heavy milk. This rich and creamy dessert is topped with whipped cream and fresh fruits and is served when chilled. Also considered to be a part of celebrations specially in Latin Countries.
Budapest Role:
It’s a Hungarian meringue-based dessert that's from Hungary and features a crispy, delicate meringue shell filled with whipped cream or buttercream. It’s added with chopped nuts or chocolate for a nutty texture. This dessert is Hungary is often enjoyed during festive seasons.
Tiramisu:
It’s an Italian dessert made of savoiardi soaked and layered with coffee. It has flavors of both sweetness and bitterness because of its blend of chocolate, coffee, and cream. It’s a mouth-pleasing and heartwarming dish. It is usually served chilled, so when eaten, it easily melds down in the mouth.
Pavlova:
This show-stopping dessert originated in New Zealand or Australia. It is made from a crisp meringue base topped with whipped cream and fresh fruits like kiwis, strawberries, dragon fruits, etc. It is served at special events, celebrations, or during holidays. It’s considered to be an important part of the cuisine of both countries.
Fried Ice-Cream:
Fried ice cream is a vibrant and exciting dessert made from a scoop of ice cream that is frozen hard, instantly fried, and coated in a deeply golden crust. It is commonly served in Fairs and restaurants and topped with honey, chocolate syrup, or cinnamon.
Mochi:
It’s a Japanese dessert and is rice-based, made from pounded sticky rice with an ice-cream filling. And is usually filled with sweet fillings like red bean paste, chocolate syrup or even any ice-cream. This dessert comes in various versions from a bite-sized to a large ice-cream sized. This dessert is a must-try, especially for those who want to try something unique and flavorful.
Gulab Jamun:
This is a classic and heartwarming dessert and is popular in many countries like Maldives, Nepal and Pakistan. It’s deep fried balls soaked in a fragrant rose-sented sugar syrup. The dough used for making is made from Khoya or milk powder. This is a staple dessert served during festivals like Diwali or in a marriage.
