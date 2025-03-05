Advertisement
7 Iconic Carnivals Across the Globe That Will Blow Your Mind
7 Iconic Carnivals Across the Globe That Will Blow Your Mind

Know about these 7 iconic, vibrant Carnivals which are celebrated across the world. These include Venice’s unique masked balls, Rio’s huge samba parades, New Orleans Mardi Gras with colourful floats, Tenerife’s carnival queen election with made of honor, Nice’s Carnival flower battle and then comes Olinda’s street parties and samba music. Every colourful festival has its traditions and attracts millions of people from all over the countries. 

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Venice Carnival:

1/7
Venice Carnival:

It’s an annual festival that takes place in Venice, Italy. This carnival is famous around the world for its unique costumes and masks. It starts on Shrove Tuesday and ends on lent on Ash wednesday. It features  Masked balls, street performances, and vibrant, colourful parades. 

Rio De Janerio Carnival:

2/7
Rio De Janerio Carnival:

 It is considered to be one of the largest carnivals in the world. This carnival drew millions of people because of its colourful music and dance. During the day, there are street parades, whereas in the night people head for the massive stadium-Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí where there is vast samba parades that take place. It is specifically famous for its samba parades and grand floats. 

Mardi Gras:

3/7
Mardi Gras:

 This carnival takes place in New Orleans, USA. It is popular because of its vibrant floats, beads that are thrown from parade participants, and grand Mardi Gras Indians who wear beautiful and vibrant Indian Handmade costumes. It is considered the final day of the carnival. 

Tenerife Carnival:

4/7
Tenerife Carnival:

 The Santa Cruz de Tenerife Carnival occurs every February and March in Spain. It is considered the most famous international festival. The most famous part of the carnival is the election of the carnival queen and her maids of honor. 

Nice Carnival:

5/7
Nice Carnival:

This celebration takes place in France and is a carnival of flowers and the Mediterranean. It features a vibrant, colourful flower battle and huge colourful floats. And every year, thousands come from all over the world to take part in it. The date of this carnival changes every year, the reason being that it depends on the date of easter. 

Trinidad & Tobago Carnival:

6/7
Trinidad & Tobago Carnival:

 This carnival is world-famous, especially among Caribbean locals. It occurs two days before Ash Wednesday. This festival, which was brought by French West Indies immigrants during the 1780s, is famous for its spectacular masquerades and calypso music.

Olinda Carnival:

7/7
Olinda Carnival:

 This carnival takes place in the historic town of Olinda, famous for street parties, samba music, and giant-puppies-like figures. They mainly focus on the streets. It is considered one of the community-based and local traditions. 

