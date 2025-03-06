7 New Wonders Of the World: Explore The Earth’s Most Breathtaking Marvels
The new seven wonders of the world include the Taj Mahal, the Great Wall of China, Chichen Itza, the Colosseum, Machu Pichu-Peru, Christ the Redeemer & Petra-Jordan. Each has its unique culture, architectural and historical background, and significance. It attracts millions of tourists every year because of its importance and its ancient heritage.
Petra-Jordan:
It is known as the Rose City because of the colour of the sandstone and is an ancient rock-cut city in southern Jourdan and is the capital of the Nabataen kingdom in the 4th Century AD and is also UNESCO World Heritage site.
Christ the Redeemer-Brazil:
It’s in Rio de Janeiro and stands at the height of 98 feet tall. was created by French Polish Sculpture and was built by a Brazilian engineer, and it was completed in 19231. It is considered one of the largest art-deco sculptures in the world.
Taj Mahal-India:
A stunning white marble mausoleum located in Agra, Uttarpradesh in India. It was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. It is one of the masterpieces of iconic Mughal architecture. It’s a complex that includes a mosque and a guest house. It incorporates the traditional design of Indo-Islamic and Mughal architecture. It also attracts millions of visitors every year.
Great Wall Of China:
It’s an ancient series of walls and fortifications in Northern China. This was built to protect China’s border and preserve it. It started in the 7th century BC and continued through the 17th Century AD. It’s not just a single structure but includes watchtowers and a fortress as well. It stretches from Liaodong in the east to Lop Lake in the west.
Chichen Itza- Mexico:
It was a large city built by Colombian people and is situated on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. It is considered as one of the most influential and prosperous centres of the Mayan civilisation. It is famous for its large pyramids.
Colosseum-Italy:
This place is located in Rome and is one of the biggest symbols ofthe Roman Empire. This massive amphitheater was completed in AD 80 and was built under the Flavian emperors. It was used for gladiator contests and public spectacles.
Machu Pichu-Peru:
It’s a 15th century Inca citadel situated in the Andes Mountains of Peru. then was rediscovered in 1911 and often referred to as the lost city of the incas. It is popular for its dry-stone construction, stunning terraces, and breathtaking views. It’s an essential part of Peru’s cultural heritage.
